The unusual injury that forced the abandonment of a tennis player in Acapulco: a ball bounced off his racket and hurt his eye

Withdrawals in tennis always represent an unpleasant situation for the competitors. They occur due to various circumstances: injuries, stomach upsets, illness, heat stroke. However, in Acapulco a situation was seen that is unprecedented: the Australian John Millman had to leave in the second set due to an involuntary ball in his right eye.

The protagonist of the night suffered a strange injury to one of his corneas that forced him to leave in the first round of the Mexican Open on Tuesday night. Millman was losing the match against the American Marcos Giron 7-6(3), 2-0 and had two break points against. At the end of the play, the opponent returned the ball to the side of the server who, when trying to hit the ball in the direction of one of the ball reachers, he made it bounce off the frame of his racket.

As you turn your head the fluff of the tennis ball made direct contact with his right eye. The Aussie, known as one of the fittest and most physically fit players on the ATP Tour, immediately grabbed the area and crouched down, wincing in pain. He then returned to his chair and shortly after made the decision to end the match.

Millman took the unexpected injury to his eye with humor: “You always have to look at the ball”

The extent of the injury is not yet known, as John did not explain to the media in Mexico. But the same tennis player was responsible for bringing peace of mind to his fans by posting a photo on his personal Instagram, in which he appeared with a patch on his right eye and added a phrase: “You always have to watch the ball”. The freak accident comes at a bad time for Millman, as he is coming off reaching the semi-finals at the Delray Beach ATP 250, which ended in Florida last week.

That participation was his best tournament result since winning a title in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in 2020. Millman’s unusual injury wasn’t the only shocking incident in Acapulco on Wednesday: Alexander Zverev He was disqualified from the contest for hitting the umpire’s chair with four rackets after falling in doubles with the Brazilian Marcelo Melo. Shortly after the altercation, the German apologized on social networks and revealed that he will take some time to calm down in addition to reflecting on his actions against the authority of the meeting.

