The unusual penalty of the Estonian goalkeeper against Argentina that almost injured Germán Pezzella

The Estonian goalkeeper swept everything and brought down Germán Pezzella

The June window presented a second course after the win against Italia on the Final under the name of Estonia. Another European rival stood up to those led by Lionel Scaloni hoping to end the streak of 32 games without defeat. However, a few minutes into the game, the goalkeeper Matvei Igonen took it upon himself to bring down Germán Pezzella inside the area and give a chance to Lionel Messi from the point of the penalty that he did not waste.

A corner that Money played short to find a variety to the play ended with a subtle pass that only the Albiceleste’s central defender decided to go for. What the Real Betis defender did not expect is that the goalkeeper he would dive from behind to drop both himself and a defender from his own team to the ground. the swiss referee Urs Schnyder He did not hesitate for a second and awarded the maximum penalty in favor of Argentina just after six minutes of the first half.

At first, there was an atmosphere of concern in the air of the stadium El Sadar since Pezzella was left on the floor after the harsh infraction. The cameras showed a blow to the knee that did not happen to majors since Germán recovered and continued playing the game. Scaloni held talks both with his assistants and with the footballer to find out if a modification was necessary but the 30-year-old protagonist informed the bench that everything was in order.

Lionel shot from the penalty spot and opened the game (Photo: @Argentina)

As always, the person in charge of throwing from twelve steps was Lionel Messi and with a strong cross shot he stopped the goalkeeper to open the scoring early. Near the end of the first half, he received a cut pass from Alexander Gomez and defined in a great way to make Matvei Igonen’s effort obsolete. It was about the goals number 82 and 83 of the crack with the shirt of the Argentine team to continue enlarging his legacy in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Estonia held on well for much of the opening 45 minutes but the talent of the Money It was too much for the nation that has the Swiss Thomas Häberli as a coach who has just renewed his contract until the end of 2023 and aims at two big goals: qualifying for the Euro 2024 and promotion in the UEFA Nations League. After losing the play-off ante Chipre (0-0 at home and 2-0 away), was among the worst teams in Europe. After facing Argentina they will have to fulfill a commitment against Malta.

