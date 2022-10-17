The unusual problem in the goals that delayed the start of a game in English football

They cut the arches to respect the regulations



English football was the protagonist of different surreal episodes during the last date of this weekend. In addition to the unusual suspension for 30 minutes of the duel between Leeds and Arsenal due to a power cut, also a Championship match had to be delayed (second division) for a curious reason.

Everything was ready for the start of the match between the Hull City and the Birmingham for the fourteenth date of the championship in the MKM Stadium when referee assistants discovered an anomaly in one of the stadium’s arches.

Apparently, the local team had the biggest goal in the world and those responsible had to shrink it before the attentive gaze of the spectators who came to the venue.

When the line judges went to the goal to check that everything was in order before the initial whistle (they usually check if the net is not holed so that there are no “ghost goals”), they noticed that the crossbar was higher than usual. Later they called one of the authorities to corroborate what they had found.

In the images you could see the moment in which attendees measured the height of the arch with a centimeter. Finally, they realized that the measurements did not respect those stipulated by the FIFA regulations, which indicate that they have to measure 2.44 meters high by 7.32 meters long.

It should be noted that although each playing field may vary in its measurements as long as they remain within a specific range, the arcs must measure the same in all scenarios.

That is why, so that the game was not suspended, the club members came to the scene with a saw to cut the excess of the sticks and thus reduce the height between the crossbar and the grass.

The meeting, which was delayed for a few minutes, was finally able to take place after the repairs made to one of the arches and the home team ended up losing 2-0 due to goals from Troy Deeney from penalties (14 minutes) and Juninho Bauna (47 minutes).

With this result, the Hull City (which has not played in the first division since the 2016-17 season) fell to the 21st step of the Championshipwhile their rival rose to 12th place and was six points behind the leader, Burnley with 25 units.

