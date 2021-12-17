The unusual proposal of a former Formula 1 driver to resolve the controversial definition between Verstappen and Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the podium in Abu Dhabi (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Three days passed from the definition of Formula 1 where Max Verstappen (Red Bull) became world champion after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and there is still cloth to cut. Both made merits to take the title, but only one could be champion. They even arrived even in scores and if none added the tiebreaker it was for victories in the year, something that would have also enshrined the Dutch champion.

In this framework of parity in which the two were left with 18 of the 22 disputed dates and because of the close fight they provided, there are those who argue that the title should have been shared, as in the case of Martin Brundle, a former F1 driver and current television commentator. The English travels the world for races and is very involved in everything that happens in the environment.

Brundle, in his column at SkyHe argued: “Does Max deserve the championship? Of course yes. He led 652 laps compared to 303 for Lewis. He started in 15 of the 22 races leading the championship, including the last seven. He won 10 races to Lewis’s eight (yes, I know, we’ll get to that shortly), and it was 18 podiums to 17 ″.

“And he did not have the best of luck on the road … until the last kilometers, of course,” he added of the flaming 24-year-old champion. “Lewis also would have deserved his eighth title, I wish they could share it, to be honest,” Martin explained of his compatriot.

“His raw speed, consistency, determination, style, class and stamina, especially at the final grand prix, was outstanding, and he provided another spectacular start in his 288th career near the age of 37,” he analyzed.

Martin Brundle celebrates on the podium alongside an old acquaintance, Ayrton Senna. That day English was second (@ martinbrundlef1)

It never happened in the history of F1 that a title is divided between two drivers beyond its parity throughout a season. There were championships that were defined by a narrow margin, for example, in 1976 with the duel between James Hunt (McLaren) y Niki Lauda (Ferrari), when English prevailed by one point, same case in 1981 between Nelson Piquet (Brabham) and Carlos Reutemann (Williams) or what happened in 1984 when Lauda surpassed Alain Prost by half a point, both at McLaren.

In the event of an equality in points, the tiebreaker system consists of the number of victories, and failing that, podiums, pole positions, lap records or best positions between the two in all races, that is, the one that finished ahead of the other. more often than not, he would be the champion.

Having developed his arguments for the title to be shared between Verstappen and Hamilton, Brundle referred to the definition at the Yas Marina circuit, where he understood that it was not clear and that “the fans were confused.”

In his role as a television commentator. He also makes notes on the starting grid or in the pits. Pictured with Jenson Button, 2009 F1 champion (@ martinbrundlef1)

“The final laps in Abu Dhabi, when the eyes of the world were on us (F1) with staggering numbers of viewers, they weren’t the best of times and some things have to change this winter. We certainly confused our fans on Sunday”, He assured.

Martin aims for the last lap when Hamilton was first and Verstappen second, but by neutralization to remove Williams from Nicholas latifi, the Dutchman was behind five lagging drivers, including Lewis’s teammate Valtteri Bottas. First they did not allow Max to overtake the runners who were with fewer laps and then, before the restart, they allowed him. As it was with new soft tires that it put while the safety car was on the track, the Red Bull one had a better mechanical environment than its opponent, which it surpassed before completing the last lap.

The 62-year-old former British rider is still very relevant in the Máxima environment due to his presence in the media. He is also known for his participation in the category between 1984-1989 and 1991-1996. He did not achieve any triumphs and garnered nine podiums, two second placements (once it was in Monaco 1994) and seven times he finished third. In addition, he is highly remembered because in 1983 he fought for the British Formula 3 title against Ayrton Senna, who ended up being the champion.

Another who joined Brundle’s proposal was Fernando Alonso, who also argued that the championship should have been shared. “If you take all 22 races, either one of them could be world champion,” said the Spaniard from Alpine, who was two-time world champion in 2005/2006.

“I think more than any other year, if you could split the trophy in two, this would be the year to do it. Because they were both outstanding, ”added the 40-year-old.

Although it should be remembered that Alonso, in the previous press conference on Thursday, had also made it clear that Verstappen was “one step ahead of the rest”, but admitting that Mercedes had the best car of the season.

