The unusual protest of an activist in the NBA: she stuck her hand to the ground in the middle of the game

the system Play-In came to stay NBA. The new format allows up to 10th place finishers from each conference to have the opportunity to qualify Playoffs and, during the night of Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves they defeated Los Angeles Clippers to defend his seventh position in the west. However, all the focuses of the meeting in the Target Center they were taken by a mysterious invader who made a claim with an unconventional method.

According to the journalist TNT present in the stadium, Allie LaForce, security guards said a woman glued her palm to the ground and ‘refused to pick it up’. The reason for the outage was not immediately known. However, after the incident, a global network of animal rights activists called Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest and identified the protagonist under the name of Alicia Santurio.

In addition, the organization explained in a press release that it was in response to an alleged animal rights issue at former Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s egg farm, and reported that the woman was not jailed by security forces. security. The problem with the unusual claim is that Taylor sold the Minnesota franchise 266 days ago to business partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez..

The activist during her protest at the Target Center (Photo: Twitter)

The incident occurred with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt walked to the line to take both of his free throws while on the other end of the floor, with the hosts trailing 45-38, a woman adhered to the ground. It only took a few minutes to get her out and clear the court of the strange scene.

After the lady was removed from the field of play, Minnesota closed out the half on a 15-6 run to take a 53-51 lead into halftime. On social media, fans of the North American team joked that the activist brought the Timberwolves good luck and they paid attention to the fact that the mark of the hand remained on the parquet until the end of the match. The intrigue runs in knowing if the footprint will continue in the first game of the postseason.

Beyond the unexpected altercation, Anthony Edwards Y D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points, helping Minnesota get through a tough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in the game of Play-In. With this victory, hehe northern franchise secured seventh place for the NBA Playoffs and will face off in the first round with the Memphis Grizzlies. On the other hand, those from California will have to wait for the winner of the duel between New Orleans Pelicans y San Antonio Spurs to see who gets the eighth spot that will collide with the Phoenix Suns.

The glue mark left by the woman after the protest (Photo: Twitter)

THE RECAP OF MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 109 – 104 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

KEEP READING:

From having nothing to eat to becoming a tycoon and revolutionizing the NBA: the legend of the man who created the Lakers’ “Showtime”

From being an unknown to becoming the young wonder of the NBA: Ja Morant, the boy who was discovered for a packet of chips

He was a hippie, he used drugs and became the architect who led Jordan and the legendary Bulls to victory: Phil Jackson, the Zen Master of the NBA