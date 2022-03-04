The unusual revelation of an Argentine ex-partner of Ronaldinho: “He borrowed money because he did not know how to use ATMs”

Ronaldinho played a season in the Querétaro of Mexico

Emmanuel Alexander Villa is an Argentine soccer player who, although he debuted in Hurricane and had brief steps by Atletico Rafaela and Rosario Centralmost of his career was done in Mexico. Atlas, Tecos, Cruz Azul, University Club, Tigres, Querétaro and Celaya It was the Aztec clubs he went through. In between, he played two seasons with the Derby County from England.

Titoas is popularly known, counts among the milestones of his career having played neither more nor less than with Ronaldinho, one of the best soccer players in history. However, it was not his magic on the playing fields that surprised him, but rather an incredible situation that he knew when they were partners in the game. Queretaro.

“Ronaldinho did not know how to use ATMs”told Tito Villa in an incredible anecdote that he revealed in dialogue with “Tiki Taka”.

Emmanuel Tito Villa, former player of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (Photo: Twitter/aztecasaztecas1)

“His brother had left on a trip to the United States. He needed 30 thousand pesos, he goes to the accountant and tells him: ‘Hey, count, you won’t have 30 thousand pesos to lend me, it’s because my brother left urgently and didn’t leave me any money’. The accountant replies: ‘Well yes Ronal, I have no problem, but If you want I can take you to the bank of which you are the face, and there you have your account, you can get what you want’. Dino says: ‘Can I take out?’”.

Ronaldinho played for the Mexican side during the 2014-15 season. Later, he would make his final retirement from football at Fluminense (2015).

“The anecdote is funny but it speaks of an important ignorance. The 35-year-old guy did not know that he could go to the bank and take the money from him, that is, he was always very managed by his brother, it was ‘how much do you need’, ‘1 million pesos’, ‘well take it’. We didn’t even ask him about a credit card, because imagine, he didn’t know what a bank was. It is an anecdote that marked me with him”, acknowledged Tito Villa.

During their stay together, Villa and Ronaldinho led to the final of Mexican soccer to the White Roosters, but they fell in the decisive match against Santos Laguna.

