The unusual tackle to the referee in the victory of Los Pumas 7 against England in the Seven of Malaga

An unusual event occurred in the match for the semifinal of the Sevens of Malaga Come in The Cougars 7s and England where the team Argentine won by 26 to 17 and qualified for the final that will also play this Sunday against South Africa. The particular situation occurred in the play prior to one of the tries where the judge suffered a tackle.

The contest disputes its third and last day in the Spanish city where the Argentine team started its participation in Group C where they first beat Jamaica 31-7 and later to local combined by 40-12. On the second day of competition fell 17-24 against the United States in the match that was the closing of the area, but got the pass to the quarterfinals where beat Ireland 29-5.

In the match that defined one of the finalists, those led by Santiago Gomez Cora once again they were superior to their rival and super to demonstrate supremacy and beat the English cast 26 to 17. Marcos Moneta and Luciano Gonzalez, both twice, and German Schulz scored the tries of the Argentine victory and Felipe Del Mestre contributed two conversions.

In one of those tries, González’s initial, he took advantage of a space in the middle of the field and for wanting to reach it an Englishman brought down referee Paulo Duarte with a tackle and the albiceleste player opened the account after four minutes. The first half ended 14-5.

In the complement the Argentine team struck again. Lautaro Bazán Vélez quickly played a penalty and managed to widen the gap. Despite the British discount through Alex Davis, Rodrigo Isgro received authorization from Germán Schulz and that conversion served to settle the lawsuit. Ed Coulson’s final try when the clock had already marked the time served was hardly an incentive for the English who were eliminated.

It should be remembered that the team led by Gómez Cora won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and they also come from winning the bronze medals in the first two stages of the Sevens circuit played in Dubai.

Now the Argentinian side will be looking to clinch the World Rugby Seven’s Series Gold medal and their rival will be none other than South Africa. The Springboks scored three times and it was enough to beat Australia 19-0 in the other semi-final. The decisive match will be played from 2:56 p.m. in Argentina.

England (17): Jamie Barden, Hayden Hyde, Jamie Adamson, Alex Davis, Tom Bowen, Blake Boyland y Frederick Roddick.

Trainer: Tony Roches.

Entered: Will Trenholm, Max Clementson, Calum Randle, Ed Coulson y Joe Browning.

Argentina (26): Germán Schulz, Joaquín de la Vega, Rodrigo Isgró, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Felipe Del Mestre, Luciano González and Santiago Vera Feld.

Trainer: Santiago Gomez Cora.

They entered: Franco Sábato, Marcos Moneta, Joaquín Lamas and Agustín Fraga.

So many in the First Half: 4 and 6′, Goals by Del Mestre due to Tryes by González and himself (A), and 7′, Try by Boyland (I).

Partial Result: IEngland 5 – Argentina 14.

So many in the Second Half: 2′, Goal by Del Mestre for a try by Bazán Vélez (A); 4′, Coulson’s Goal for Davis’s Try (I), 6′, Isgró’s Try (A), and 8′, Coulson’s Try (I).

Court: City of Malaga Stadium.

Referee: Paulo Duarte (Portugal).

