The unusual unsportsmanlike invasion in Spain: the coach got in to cut off a rival counterattack

The second coach of Colmenar Viejo entered the field to cut off a counterattack

Matchday 27 corresponding to Group 1 of the first division of the Madrid Preferred tournament was played. The Villanueva del Pardillo opened the doors of its humble stadium to receive the Old Apiary in what promised to be a great game in the rise of Spain. Nevertheless, an unsportsmanlike attitude totally ruined the show and the tournament authorities will open a file on the person responsible for having intervened directly in one of the last plays of the match.

The locals had managed to equalize the score 1-1 in the 83rd minute through the feet of Jorge Borrego. The energies and the moment were on her side. From a goal kick, the goalkeeper opened the ball to his left back who looked for a classic long pass down the line to find the winger. At first, the launch seemed to have a good trajectory until the controversy occurred: a man dressed in a black jacket entered the field of play and intercepted the ball.

Who was to be the original recipient of assistance He instantly went to rebuke the invader and pushed him off the field while all his teammates came to do the same. The person responsible for the great tumult that was generated looked for an escape route while the insults of the fans and the Villanueva footballers were heard. The referee approached the visiting substitute bench and showed the red card to the member of the Colmenar Viejo coaching staff who cut off the pass.

Iván Abad Muñoz entered the field of play to cut off a rival’s advance

“As reflected in the referee’s report, the aforementioned action was not carried out by the coach, but by the second coach, who was sent off”, reported the official account of the injured club, giving clarity to a confusing situation. The result of the match was 1-1 and the anger on the part of the locals ended up being even greater for not having been able to take advantage of the momentum of the tie to try to take the three points. “Great match that is tarnished by an action by the rival coach that we consider against fair play and the values ​​of football”closed the Villanueva del Pardillo.

On the other hand, the networks of the Colmenar did not give explanations in this regard, although it was leaked that the culprit turned out to be Ivan Abad Munoz. The disciplinary tribunal stated that they will give an exemplary sanction so that this type of conflict does not happen again in the league. But beyond any punishment that can be applied to the assistant coach, each of the teams involved ended up taking one point each.

