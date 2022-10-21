The Uruguayan Government presented the project that postpones the retirement age from 60 to 65 years

Luis Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay

In the Council of Ministers, the Government of Uruguay approved this Thursday the final text of its bill to restructure the system of social Security of the country, that the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, qualified as a guarantor of a “necessary, sustainable and supportive” reform. The project increases the minimum retirement age.

This was highlighted by the president during a press conference attended by all the ministerial authorities that participated in the instance in the Executive Tower, as well as the president of the Commission of Experts on Social Security formed to promote the project, Rodolfo Saldain .

“We are facing the culmination of one process and the beginning of another. It is a long-standing process, at least in the last three governments, where the political leadership of Uruguay understood that the reform of social security was of an urgent nature”, highlighted Lacalle Pou.

To which he recalled that five political parties in the country had already committed to advancing a reform during the 2019 electoral campaign, Lacalle Pou stressed that his Government fulfilled the promise and promoted the creation of a Commission of Experts on Social Security within the framework of the standard that was its flagship, the so-called Law of Urgent Consideration.

Uruguayan retirees (@elpaisuy/Archivo)

As detailed by the Presidency in a statement, this commission worked from November 5, 2020 until the same month of 2021, generating an “unprecedented broad social dialogue” that included meetings and exchange sessions with 84 civil society organizations.

Regarding the final text, Lacalle Pou stressed that it reflects the recommendations of the experts and the suggestions of the main parties that make up the government coalition.

Also, according to Saldain, there were certain contributions taken from the country’s trade union center, PIT-CNT.

For the president, the bill, which, he asserted, will be sent to Parliament this Friday to begin its legislative discussion, and which has already had manifestations of discrepancies by the main opposition party, the leftist wide front (FA), constitutes an “act of national commitment” that must be supported.

“We are convinced that it is a necessary, sustainable and supportive reform, that we do it as an act of national responsibility and we are not going to leave it to the next government and for that we are very satisfied,” concluded the hierarch, who said he hoped that the level of amendments to the text in Parliament achieve a “balance” with the “speed”, since he intends to have it approved before his term ends in 2025.

The Government approved a reform of the pension law that extend the retirement age until the age of 65, assuring that although it is an unpopular measure “it is what must be done”.

This reform project, which must go through Parliament this Friday, extends the minimum retirement age in several scales that go from 63 to 65 years, depending on the date of birth and the years contributed so far, as reported by The Observer.

Specifically, the text states that those born in 1973 will retire at 63 years of age in 2036, those of 1974 will do so at 64 years of age in 2038 and those of 1975 at 65 in 2040. The current retirement age in Uruguay is 60 years.

However, the reform includes two exceptions for not retiring at 65 years of age. The first is for a “long career” and affects those who have contributed 30 years when the law comes into force, and those who generally reach 40 years of work.

The other way to access an exception is to work in a “particularly demanding” position, as is the case for construction workers and rural workers who perform jobs that involve “a high degree of physical effort”. In that case, they will be able to retire at 60 years of age with 30 years of contributions.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

