The Uruguayan government seeks to block pirate football broadcasts on the web

The Uruguayan government intends to include in the next Rendering of Accounts that the Communication Services Regulatory Unit (Ursec) can block pirate sports broadcasts on the webas reported by the weekly Search.

The intention is to advance in the line stipulated by article 712 of the Budget Law, which allows the blocking of web pages that contain unlicensed audiovisual products, such as sports broadcasts, said the national director of Telecommunications, Guzmán Acosta y Lara.

The law “had not included live blocking for pirate sports signals. Although the norm contemplated it, to suspend a live broadcast a law was needed,” said Acosta y Lara.

The difference is that blocking pirate cable signals can take more than a day, but football games last less than two hours, so you can’t get there on time. In the case of portals with films, it is different, because the urgency is not so great, explained the president of the Chamber for the Fight against Piracy and Contraband (Calpyc), Virginia Cervieri.

The next World Cup to be held in November and December of this year is one of the incentives to achieve this, because “It is no use blocking these important events three or four days after making the complaint. You have to block in the moment”, indicated the national director of Telecommunications.

In case you get it, this would make the country one of the first in the region to legislate in this regard. However, the greatest difficulty according to sources in the sector is that “the Ursec does not have people working 24 hours or on weekends”, something that hinders the ability to execute.

In addition, the lock would include transmissions made by intermediaries on social networks such as Facebook or Instagram. “This is precisely where the biggest problem is”Cervieri mentioned.

35% of searches for audiovisual content in 2020 led to illegal services, according to data from the Center for Telecommunications Studies of Latin America (cet.la). If average clicks are taken into account, the annual profit for digital piracy in the region is US$675 million. Although 50 links on the Rojadirecta website were blocked in 2018 after a trial by the Fox sports network, other links constantly appear that make control difficult.

The executive director of the Latin American Media Regulation and Convergence Observatory, Gustavo Gómez, maintained that “what is being done is to annul the guarantees of due process.” “They denounce you and you have to defend yourself after the blockade and not before,” he added.

