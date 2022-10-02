The Uruguayan Justice is looking for the accomplices of the custodian of President Luis Lacalle Pou and a police director has already been suspended for the case

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou with Chief of Custody Alejandro Astesiano (AFP)

The Uruguayan Interior Minister, Luis Alberto Heber, confirmed that an investigation had been launched and dismissed a police director after learning that did not report on the criminal record of the custodian of President Luis Lacalle Poucharged this week with the crimes of assumption of marital status, criminal association and influence peddling.

A report requested urgently after the detention of Alexander the Astasian determined that in 2020 the director of Criminal Identification, chief commissioner Gonzalo Vázquez, “a day after” having informed the Presidency that the custodian had no criminal record, “associates information in the file, corrects the situation” and does not notify his superiors, Heber said at a news conference.

The minister noted that Vázquez’s correction was “a routine procedure when it is found that the files are not up to date” and that the mistake was not telling his superiors

“This is very serious for us,” he added, assuring that the president “was given false information.” Lacalle Pou had stated at a press conference on Monday that his then head of personal security had no criminal record.

Alejandro Astesiano

This Friday, the president was asked if he believed that information had been hidden from him. “If I answer yes, I would be talking about a manifest intention to deceive. What yes, they did not give me the correct information”, said Lacalle Pou.

“I can be wrong, but I’m not going to lie to you. When I said that there was no record both times that I was given documentation, I told the truth, ”she added.

For its part, the prosecutor Gabriela Fossati advances with the investigation and the expertise of the telephones and the 39 external drives seized in the raids carried out on the members of the gang. According to the newspaper The Observerthe trail of officials who were accomplices of the group is being followed, for which the Ministry of Education and Culture initiated an internal investigation to determine that its Civil Registry employees signed false birth certificates.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior is carrying out similar investigations in the National Directorate of Civil Identification and in the Scientific Police, which is where the disassociation of criminal records could have been carried out.

Astesiano is being investigated for his alleged participation in an organization that falsified documents to prepare passports.

His arrest took place in the presidential residence on Sunday, September 25, when he returned from a trip abroad with Lacalle Pou, and then he was charged on Tuesday with 30 days of preventive detention in the framework of an investigation into a network of Uruguayan and Russian citizens dedicated to the falsification of documents.

The prosecutor Gabriela Fossati requested its formalization for “the alleged commission of a continued crime of alleged civil status as co-author (…), association to commit crimes and influence peddling.”

The investigation began two years ago, when an unusual number of applications for Uruguayan citizenship by Russian citizens with birth certificates accrediting Uruguayan parents, which enabled them to obtain passports from the South American country, drew attention.

The case has three other defendants, one Uruguayan and two Russians.

Astesiano accumulated since 2002 more than 25 inquiries for theft, fraud, misappropriation and damage, all “police notes” in which no crime had been proven. However, after his arrest it became known that he was imprisoned for four months in 2013 for fraud. In 2002 he had been prosecuted without prison for the same crime.

The president said that he met Astesiano during an electoral campaign in 1999, and that he later worked on campaigns for his father, former president Luis Alberto Lacalle, and for his own team in 2004, 2009 and 2014. He had worked as his chief of custody since 2019 .

