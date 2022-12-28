The Uruguayan Senate approved the pension reform promoted by the government of Luis Lacalle Pou

The Uruguayan Senate (AFP/File)

The Uruguayan Senate approved the draft reform of the Social Security system of the country, which among its main changes plans to increase the age that workers need to be able to retire. The parliamentarians gave the green light to the project in general with 18 votes in 30 in one session lasted until close to midnightconsigned The country y The Observer.

Presented on October 20 by the Executive headed by the president, Luis Lacalle Pouthis has been rejected by the main opposition political force, the leftist broad front. That day, at a press conference, the president remarked that the reform -prepared by a Commission of Social Security Experts, chaired by lawyer Rodolfo Saldain- is “necessary, sustainable and supportive”.

This Tuesday, during his speech in the Upper House, the pro-government senator Sergio Botanaof the center-right National Party, pointed out that the project is positivebecause “it sows equality, increases retirement for the poor and ensures that of all”.

“We voted a reform so that the workers of the future also retire; a reform that helps the child, the woman, the person with disabilities, the workers with difficulties to generate causal ”, she pointed out.

For his part, Silvia Nanea senator from the Broad Front, a left-wing coalition that governed Uruguay between 2005 and 2020, said that her strength does not accompany the project for considering it “incomplete, unfair and strongly negative in some central aspects.”

Nane argued that despite showing himself as “the champion” of the project, Lacalle Pou fails to comply with this reform one of his campaign promises, that of not increasing the retirement age, which, under this project will pass from 60 to 65 years of age.

The opposition senator said that she considers it “serious” to change “the rules of the game” in this way for a million workers with an eye on finances and not on people.

“These reforms should not exclusively take into account financial sustainability, they should contemplate that the system continues to have coverage and that it improves the protection it provides to people, that is, that it has social sustainability,” he remarked.

Secondly, Guillermo Domenecha senator for Cabildo Abierto, one of the five partners in the government coalition, explained that although he votes for the project, he does so despite his “objections” regarding the Notarial Fund, which he hopes will be “overcome” once the project passes The House of Representatives.

According to the agency EFE parliamentary sources, in February 2023 there will be a special session to admit the aforementioned project to the Low camera.

The Government promoted this reform that extends the retirement age to 65 years, assuring that although it is an unpopular measure, “it is what must be done.”

This reform project, which must now go through the Chamber of Deputies, extends the minimum retirement age in several scales ranging from 63 to 65 years, depending on the date of birth and years of contributions up to now, as reported The Observer.

Specifically, the text states that those born in 1973 will retire at 63 in 2036, those from 1974 will retire at 64 in 2038 and in 2040 those from 1975 at 65. The current retirement age in Uruguay is 60 years.

However, the reform includes two exceptions not to retire at 65 years of age. The first is for aextensive working career” and affects those who have contributed 30 years when the law comes into force, and those who in general reach the age of 40 years of work.

The other way to access an exception is to work in a position “particularly demanding”, as is the case of construction workers and rural workers who perform jobs that involve “a high degree of physical effort”. In this case, they will be able to retire at 60 years of age with 30 years of contributions.

