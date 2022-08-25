The US accused Russia of creating “show trials” with Ukrainian prisoners to divert attention from its atrocities

“The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice and we strongly condemn them,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The United States Department of State denounced this Thursday that the “show trials” to be held in Mariupol to judge the Ukrainian defenders are a maneuver of the Kremlin to divert attention from the “overwhelming atrocities” that the Russian forces would be committing.

“The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice and we strongly condemn them”, the State Department spokesman said in a statement, Ned Price.

“All members of the Armed Forces of Ukraineincluding national and foreign volunteers, have the right to prisoner of war status if they are captured and must receive the corresponding treatment and protections, according to the Geneva Convention,” he claimed.

Washington called on Moscowto comply with its obligations under international law”, while they will continue to “firmly support the Ukrainian people in their defense of their freedom”.

A few days ago, the United Nations also expressed its “concern” about the holding of these judicial processes, considering that war crimes could be committed against the prisoners.

The United Nations rejected that Russia and the separatist rebels related to the Kremlin described the prisoners of the Ukrainian side as “war criminals, Nazis and terrorists”, since by doing so they would not be taking into account their presumption of innocence.” They have the right to due process and a fair trial”, he stressed.

In recent months, there has been speculation about the possibility that the authorities close to Moscow will hold trials against Ukrainian soldiers and prisoners, not only in the city of Mariupol, but also in the other regions of Donbas, which for kyiv and its partners They would be nothing more than a farce.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the United States National Security Council, John Kirbydenounced on Thursday that Russia could announce “fake” referendums this week designed to formalize its control of the occupied areas of Ukraine.

“The United States has learned that Russian leaders have instructed their officials to start preparing to hold fake referendums.”, said the White House spokesman. “These referendums could start in a matter of days or weeks.”

“Mock consultations are reportedly being prepared in Kherson and Kharkiv, to join the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk,” the spokesman said.

“ Any attempt to control a sovereign territory of Ukraine will be considered illegitimate ”, Indian.

Kirby assured that “the Russian officials themselves know that what they are doing lacks legitimacy and does not reflect the will of the people” and stressed that, “in any free and fair referendum, the Ukrainian people would overwhelmingly vote against joining to Russia”.

