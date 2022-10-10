The US and Europe have a new data protection agreement. Not even the third time seems to be the charm

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed the executive order that implements the new transoceanic data treaty with Europe. The two powers once again agree on how the data that affects citizens of one site but is managed by companies of the other should be managed. A pact that has already been made twice in the past and the European Justice annulled it. We’ll see if the third time is the charm.





The new ‘Privacy Shield’ is here. The new treaty does not have a popular name. The previous agreement did, signed in 2016 and annulled by the CJEU in 2020. As explained by the Biden Administration: “an important legal basis for transatlantic data flows will be restored by addressing the concerns raised by the Court of Justice of the European Union”. In other words, this new agreement complements the previous one, “filling several gaps” to try to fit in with European legislation and the RGPD.

At stake 7.1 billion dollars. There’s big money at stake. The economic impact between the United States and Europe affected by data processing reaches astronomical figures. After all, companies like Google, Amazon or Meta are directly affected.

Last March of this year, the European Union took advantage of Biden’s visit to sign the agreement, which has now materialized in the executive order. A pact that sooner or later had to come.

Europe wants to enforce its data protection regulation, but it is also well aware that it needs to come to terms with US companies. Otherwise, there would be more cases like Google in France or Austria, where tools like Analytics were declared illegal.

Exception mechanisms in case there are suspicions of espionage. The US defends itself by saying that it already has rigorous privacy guarantees, but it will also create an independent and binding mechanism that will allow people and countries to obtain compensation if they believe that their personal data has been collected by US intelligence agencies in against the law. In other words, if there were controversial cases of misuse by the United States, the different countries of the European Union could demand consequences.

There are changes, but they will hardly be enough. Max Schrems, a lawyer who led to the annulment of the previous treaty, has already reacted to the new US executive order. He thus explains the problem for which he believes that European justice will annul this agreement again: “now they agree on the use of the word ‘proportionate’, but they seem to disagree on its meaning. In the end, the definition of the CJEU, which will probably end any new decision of the EU”.

The fact is that the word “provided” does not have the same legal validity in the US as it does in Europe, which ultimately ends up causing compatibility problems.

Now it is the turn of the European Commission. Once the executive order is known, it is the turn of the European Commission to add an adaptation to the General Data Protection Regulation. This addition must be approved by the different countries and reviewed by the European Data Protection body.

This process is expected to be completed by spring 2023. Once completed, European companies will be able to safely send their data back to the United States. At least until the European Justice does not rule again.

Imagen | Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz