The US and Taiwan will establish a trade pact amid tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit

The US and Taiwan will establish a trade pact

USA y Taiwan announced on Wednesday the start of negotiations to close a bilateral trade and investment pact in the fall, at a time of great tension between USA y China on account of the sovereignty of the island.

It’s a statement, the Office of the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, announced the start of the negotiations, thus following up on the initiative 21st Century Tradeannounced by both countries on June 1.

The negotiations will include issues such as facilitating trade, promoting good regulatory practices, setting strong standards against corruption, improving trade between small and medium-sized companies, deepening agricultural trade and eliminating discriminatory barriers to trade.

It will also cover digital trade, labor and environmental standards, and possible ways to remedy market-distorting practices by public companies and practices and policies that are not responsive to markets, with a veiled reference to China.

After visiting the island, Nancy Pelosi said that the US will not allow China to isolate Taiwan

Subsequently, the Chinese Army carried out military exercises in the air and sea space surrounding Taiwan in response to the visit of five US congressmen to the island, which occurred twelve days after the one made by the president of the Legislative, Nancy Pelosi.

The exercises consisted of a joint multi-service combat readiness patrol and an actual combat drill in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, whose sovereignty claims Beijing.

Although China has carried out other drills in the Taiwan Strait in recent years, those related to the current crisis that began with Pelosi’s visit “they cover a larger area, involve more military elements and are expected to be highly effective” reported Chinese defense experts quoted by local media.

Taiwan described the Chinese military presence in the aforementioned areas as a “blockade”, and the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wencalled China’s “deliberately elevated military threat” “irresponsible.”

China held military exercises in the Taiwan Strait for several days, after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island

China, which called Pelosi’s visit a “farce” and “deplorable betrayal”, has considered Taiwan a rebellious province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists.

Upon returning to her country, after the tour that infuriated the Chinese regime, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi said that the US will not allow China to isolate Taiwan.

Pelosi pointed out that the The objective of his visit was to reaffirm “the strong relationship” between the US and Taiwan based on the “status quo”.

He added that The trip also served to show her respect for the economic “success” and “enthusiasm” of her people for American democracy and she said she felt “very proud.” of the US Congressional delegation that he has led during this tour of Asia.

