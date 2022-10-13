The US announced a humanitarian program for Venezuelans: it promised to receive 24,000 migrants

Stock image. Venezuelans participate in a caravan after getting impatient waiting for the humanitarian visa to cross the country and reach the United States, in Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Torres

The government of President J.oe Biden has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants in a similar way to how he has admitted Ukrainians since the war with Russia beganwhile Mexico agreed to receive some Venezuelans expelled by the United States, both nations reported on Wednesday.

In a related announcement, the US Department of Homeland Security said it will offer nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for industries that require less specialized personnel, roughly double the current annual allocation. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for people from Haiti and the countries of northern Central America.

The agreement regarding Venezuelans — as announced by the United States and the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs — is intended to address an increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the southern border of the United States after a dangerous trip by land.

According to the agreement, the Venezuelans who are selected would arrive at airports in the United States. Washington has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war for periods of up to two years, and has so far admitted tens of thousands, including nearly 17,000 in August.

In a joint statement, the Secretaries of the Interior and Foreign Relations of Mexico indicated that the Government of the United States has accepted the request of the Government of Mexico “to substantially increase the mechanisms of labor mobility in the region.”

In that sense, he pointed out that the new proposal represents “a significant and innovative advance” towards the shared goal of managing orderly, safe, regular and humane migratory flows.”

Asylum-seeking migrants wait in line to be processed by the United States Border Patrol after crossing the border from El Paso, Texas, United States, as seen from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

In addition, both governments reiterated their support for international cooperation mechanisms for development, in order to provide opportunities directly to the communities of origin of migrants.

“Starting today, the United States authorities will begin to manage the access of 24,000 migrants of Venezuelan nationality by air”, the note stated.

He explained that the new process will only accept applicants “who comply with the rules of the program and who do not appear at the border between Mexico and that country.”

It was noted that migrants who are in Mexican territory must prove their entry into Mexico prior to today in order to request their access to the United States in an orderly manner.

While those who enter Mexico from today “will not be able to submit their application from our national territory.”

Venezuelan Frederick Pinango, 28, with his three-year-old daughter Freyderlinck and wife Julianis Contreras, 23, among others, wait to board their bus to New York at the city-run Migrant Welcome Center of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management, in El Paso, Texas, United States. October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

According to the statement, to access the new program a person or organization based in the United States must support the request of the applicantwho will enter that country by air and may apply for a job during their corresponding migration process.

In a first stage, the new program is aimed at nationals of Venezuela.

“In this way, those who seek to enter the United States will be able to do so in a more orderly, safe, regular and humane manner, discouraging undocumented transit that puts their security at risk when crossing the region,” the document said.

Given the current increase in migratory flows and the need to establish an orderly, safe, regular and humane access for migrants from the region, “Mexico will temporarily allow some people of Venezuelan nationality to enter national territory through the border north”.

In this sense, it was pointed out that Mexico will continue its unilateral policy of receiving migrants through Title 42 for humanitarian reasons.

(With information from AP and EFE)

