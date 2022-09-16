The US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine for USD 600 million

The US announced an additional military aid package to Ukraine (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The White House approved this Thursday a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid for Ukraineat a time when Washington is redoubling its efforts to support kyiv’s counteroffensive against the invading Russian troops.

The aid consists of equipment and services, as well as training and education, the government of Joe Biden it’s a statement. However, he did not provide details on the weapons delivered to the Ukrainian forces.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, The United States has provided more than $15 billion in military aid to kyiv.

This latest announcement by the US government comes two weeks after the Ukrainian Army began to wage a massive counteroffensive against Russian troops.

In fact, the administration of Volodimir Zelensky he asked his Western allies for more weapons to put an end to the Russian invasion. “We need more weapons and more ammunition from allies to seize this moment, save more lives and liberate more territories faster. The more military support we have now, the sooner this war will end,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kulebain an interview with the American media Political.

Russian troops fled to the border after Ukrainian forces recaptured territory in the east and south of the country (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

In this sense, he has asked the international community to focus on supplies of “those weapons that Ukraine needs to achieve victory and peace”. The minister has directly linked the advances of the Ukrainian troops to the support of third countries and has asserted that it is an “incredible result”.

“Ukraine’s progress in the east and south of the country shows that all the investments made by Western allies in order to strengthen our defense are paying off”he added.

Last week the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkannounced a new and important military aid worth more than 2,000 million dollars for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russiawhile the Department of Defense announced another item for 675 million.

Blinken said the Biden administration will provide $2 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners “most potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.” According to the State Department, these are loans and grants for Ukraine and its neighbors to buy US military equipment.

This is in addition to a $675 million package of heavy weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, announced at a conference in Germany. “This is the 20th delivery of equipment from US reserves to Ukraine by the Biden administration since last August,” Austin said.

Antony Blinken highlighted the counteroffensive launched by Ukraine against Russian troops (Jose Luis Magana/Pool via REUTERS)

The latest contributions announced by Washington bring total US aid to Ukraine to nearly $16 billion since the administration took office.

The blink said Monday that it was still early in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian army, but that Ukrainian forces have managed “significant progress”.

Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in recent days, after Moscow left its main stronghold in northeastern Ukrainemarking their worst defeat since the early days of the war.

“What they have done is planned very methodically and, of course, has benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries to make sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to carry out this counteroffensive,” Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico City.

