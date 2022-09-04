The US announced that its ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, left Moscow this Sunday

John J. Sullivan

the ambassador of USA in Russia, John Sullivanleft Moscow this Sunday, as his mission in the country ended, the diplomatic mission announced in a statement.

“ Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has completed his term as US representative and left Moscow today,” the embassy stated. Sullivan had been named in December 2019.

“Upon his departure, he will end his civil service career, which will have spanned four decades, under [el mandato de] five American presidents,” he added.

Sullivan, 62, a native of Boston (Massachusetts, northeast), was Deputy Secretary of State under the presidency of Donald Trump and held various positions of responsibility in the ministries of Justice, Defense and Commerce of the United States.

Until his successor arrives, another member of the embassy, ​​Elizabeth Rood, will assume the role of business managers, indicated the diplomatic representation, without providing further details.

Developing…