The US assured that Putin’s martial law shows that the Ukrainians did not want to join Russia

The martial law imposed by Putin has already entered into force in the four occupied regions of Ukraine: Donetsk and Lugansk, in the east, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in the south.

The United States argued on Thursday thate martial law imposed by President Vladimir Putin in the Ukrainian territories annexed to Russia shows that their claim that the population wanted to join that country was a “lie”.

“President Putin annexed these regions claiming that there were people in these areas who were so desperately seeking refuge from the Ukrainian state that they wanted to join Mother Russia,” State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“Now Putin is proving the lie by declaring martial law,” he said.

Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law on the four Ukrainian territories he ordered Russia to annex: Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Zaporizhia and Kherson in the south.

The Russian authorities can thus strengthen the power of the military in these areas, apply curfews, limit movement and prohibit public gatherings.

It may interest you: Ukraine described Putin’s martial law as an attempt by Russia to “legalize looting and forced deportations”

Russia intends to reinforce its occupation Army with Ukrainian civilians (EFE/EPA/STRINGER)

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinimposed martial law on Wednesday in the four territories recently annexed by Moscow and granted additional emergency powers to the chiefs of the border regions with Ukraineextraordinary measures that coincide with an offensive by troops from Kiev and the evacuation of the occupied region of Kherson.

The decree of martial law, which affects, in addition to the region of Khersonto that of Zaporizhzhia and the People’s Republics of Donetsk y Luhanskwas immediately ratified by the Russian Senate, and formalizes as of this midnight a long-standing de facto situation.

The Russian martial law allows to reinforce the army, apply curfews, limit movements, impose military censorship in telecommunications, prohibit public gatherings and lock up foreign citizens, among other measures.

According to the official Kremlin document, in the annexed regions martial law will give the Russian authorities powers to carry out “mobilization measures in the economic sphere”, as well as “protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies.

Typically, the measurement follows a state of emergencyin which a government is empowered to implement policies that it would not otherwise be allowed to enact for the safety and security of its citizens.

However, in this case, Russia is using it to try get more control of the regions it has illegally annexed.

The move could lead to a repression of anti-war dissent, censorship of the free press, and further erosion of human rights, with the suspension of civil liberties.

According to the decree, the Russian government must within three days propose the concrete measures to be applied in those territories.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Israel to provide Ukraine with defensive warning system to prevent Russian missile and drone attacks

Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia

Russia started the evacuation of civilians in Kherson with a propaganda campaign and Ukraine fears that Putin prepares a trap