The US assured that Russia has difficulties to replenish its military material due to sanctions

Russian tanks and armored vehicles destroyed, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

A report from the United States revealed this Friday that Since February 24, the Russian Army has lost about 6,000 units of military material and that it does not have the capacity to replace or manufacture the technology lost at the front due to the effect of Western sanctions against Russian industry.

Already in May, Washington began to detect critical supply shortages in the Russian ranks, especially from diesel engines, helicopter parts, as well as airplanes or armored tanks. Russia’s ability to manufacture precision weapons has also been affected by the export ban, according to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Thus, Moscow begins to feel the effects of sanctions faced, for example, with the shortage of bearings for military equipment. Thus, according to the report, echoed by the newspaper ‘The New York Times‘, Russian intelligence services are “illicitly” acquiring technology, while turning to other countries, such as Iran and North Korea.

In fact, The assistant secretary of the US Department of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, explained this Friday that “Russia cannot access advanced technology”, which “hinders the ability of its defense industry to produce weapons, as well as to replace those that have been destroyed in the war.

Two of Russia’s largest domestic microelectronics manufacturers have had to temporarily halt production due to a lack of critical foreign technologies.

Adeyemo has announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued guidelines warning that sanctions could be extended to all those people, companies or countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support the Russian military-industrial complex.

US Under Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo

Meanwhile. the russian president, Vladimir PutinHe said this Friday that does not foresee “immediately” new “massive” attacks in Ukraineafter those launched at the beginning of the week in retaliation for the partial destruction of the Crimean bridge, of which he accuses kyiv.

“New massive attacks are not immediately necessary. Currently there are other targets. For now. We’ll see later, ”said the president at a press conference after a regional summit in Kazakhstan, assuring that his goal is not“destroy ukraine”. The head of state said that he destroyed most of the targets he had in retaliation for the damage to the Crimean bridge.

He also indicated that will not expand the “partial” mobilization of troops which he announced three weeks ago after the military setbacks suffered in Ukraine; and that 222,000 men have been mobilized so far. “There is nothing more planned. No proposal has been received from the Ministry of Defense and I do not see the need to do so in the foreseeable future, “Putin declared, while adding that he planned to finish the mobilization” in 15 days “.

He also stated that does not see “the need” to speak with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, including in the framework of the G20 summit. “I don’t see the need, there is currently no trading platform”, he said, before adding that he had not yet decided whether he would attend the appointment scheduled for November in Indonesia.

Finally, acknowledged that the countries of the former Soviet Union were “concerned” about the invasion of Ukraine, after a meeting with their leaders at a summit in Kazakhstan. “Of course, the partners are interested, but also concerned about the future of relations between Russia and Ukraine”, he admitted during the press conference. “But that does not affect in any way the form, quality and depth of Russia’s relations with those countries,” she said.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

In the midst of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia deployed eleven nuclear bombers near the border with Norway

Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not carry out any more massive attacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure in the immediate term.