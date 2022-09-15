The US believes that China is causing damage to the environment in Latin America

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Megaprojects financed by China are causing “harm” to the environment in Latin Americaa region also hit by the organized crime of drug trafficking, said this Wednesday the head of the Southern Command of USA, Laura Richardson.

During the South American Defense Conference which takes place in Quito, Richardson headed against the Asian giant. “Actors like the Popular Republic China they are also causing damage in our region,” he said according to the official translation.

He added that “independent studies of Latin American organizations have concluded that many of the megaprojects financed by China they are causing erosion in rivers, polluting water, destroying fertile land and destabilizing delicate ecosystems”.

Richardson cited as an example the Chinese fishing fleets that tend to park each year in front of the exclusive economic zone of the Ecuadorian Galapagos Islands, threatening their delicate marine reserve.

US Southern Command Commander Laura Richardson attends the South American Defense Conference in Quito. (Photo: Yalilé Loaiza / Infobae).

In addition, companies from that country built hydroelectric plants in Ecuador that have faults, as well as exploit oil and minerals.

The South American Defense Conference “Southdec 2022”, in which representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay participate, will last until Thursday in the Ecuadorian capital.

The event will address issues such as drug trafficking, illegal mining and fishing, organized crime and cyber defense.

According to Richardson, organizations linked to China are “trying to manipulate populations through disinformation campaigns and malicious cyber activities and they continue to support authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.”

Richardson also expressed his concern at the claims of Russia to influence the region.

“We meet at a crucial moment when our democracies face great challenges,” said the commander.

He referred to the disinformation campaigns launched by the Kremlin and assured that, among others, this is one of the challenges in terms of security: “Russians try to manipulate people with disinformation campaigns“said the General.

The US is attentive to the influences of Russia and China in Latin America

The head of the United States Southern Command described illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing as one of the main maritime threats in the region, especially due to fuel subsidies for fishing fleets that carry out their tasks in the South American oceans.

Richardson referred to the Chinese vessels that fish in the limits of the exclusive economic zones of South American countries, especially near the Galapagos Islands.

The Ecuadorian Defense Minister, Luis Lara, commented that today “it becomes increasingly urgent to find a cooperation mechanism (…) in the face of the onslaught of drug trafficking, transnational criminal organizations.”

Ecuador maintains a war against drug trafficking, which disputes power in the streets and prisons, unleashing a wave of crime. Clashes between prisoners with links to drug traffickers have left nearly 400 dead since February 2021.

The nation seized a record 210 tons of drugs. So far this year, seizures reach 140 tons.

