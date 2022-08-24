The US carried out a defensive strike in eastern Syria to ward off Iranian-backed groups and their Revolutionary Guards

Tuesday’s airstrikes hit nine bunkers in a complex used for ammunition storage and logistics.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it carried out bombing raids on the province of Deiz Ezzorin eastern Syria, to protect its personnel from attacks by groups backed by Iran and its Revolutionary Guards, reported the United States Central Command Communications Director Joe Buccinothrough a statement.

The US official stated that the bombings were carried out on the orders of President Joe Biden.

“The United States has taken deliberate and proportionate steps aimed at limiting the risk of escalation and minimizing the risk of casualties.”, explained Washington, which assures that “it does not seek conflict” and that if they are in Syria it is “to ensure the definitive defeat of the Islamic State”.

Whelk said that “these precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks such as those that occurred on August 15 against Washington personnel by Iranian-backed groups,” when multiple drones targeted an outpost of US-led anti-jihadist forces without causing any casualties.

The bombing came on the same day that Iranian state media said a Revolutionary Guards general “who was on a mission to Syria as a military adviser” had been killed on Sunday.

US forces had planned to attack 11 of the complex’s 13 bunkers, but called off attacks on two of them after groups of people were seen near them.Buccino said, adding that an initial assessment indicated no deaths.

Hundreds of US troops are deployed in northeastern Syria as part of a coalition focused on fighting the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

Syrian state media did not confirm the US strikes. The bombing came on the same day that Iranian state media said a Revolutionary Guards general "who was on a mission to Syria as a military adviser" had been killed on Sunday.

The reports did not say how the general was killed, only describing him as a “sanctuary defender,” a term used for those working on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps is the ideological arm of the Iranian military and is included on the US blacklist of terrorist groups.

Last Monday, Iranian state media reported that an officer from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed “on a mission” in Syria.

“General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the ground forces and who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was assassinated on Sunday”, said a state broadcaster on its website, without mentioning the details of the attack in which he was killed.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

