The US claimed to have evidence that Russia manipulated the referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine and that Moscow already decided the results

The White House revealed that he has evidence showing that Russia manipulated the referendums that are underway in four regions of eastern Ukraine and that it has already decided the results of the voting.

This was detailed by the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, who assured that the United States is aware that Russian officials have established that the approval of the referendums will be higher than 75 percent.

“We know that these referendums will be rigged. We have data showing Russian officials setting targets for voter turnout and approval rates for referendums.” Jean Pierre during a press conference.

“Russia has already set the required figures for voter turnout and support for an annexation to Russia it will be more than 75 percent,” he said.

The spokeswoman reiterated that The United States will never recognize the results of bogus referendums, and that they are “unreliable”.

Asked about the possibility that Washington would be involved in a dangerous situation if Ukraine uses US weapons in the territories annexed to Russia after the referendum Jean Pierre He defended himself and assured that the blame for the war lies exclusively with Russia.

“On this, we have sent a strong message about this illegitimate vote that we are seeing today through the next few days (…) We will never recognize this, if they go ahead with the annexation, we will never recognize it,” he explained.

“We do not seek conflict with Russia. Of course, we are attentive to the management of the escalation in this conflict, as always, as we have been for the last six months (…) But I reiterate that there is only one country that is responsible for this war, and that is Russia ( …) They started this conflict and could end it at any time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Joe Bidenwarned to Russia that it will pay “swift and severe” costs if it uses “fake” referendums to annex Ukraine’s territories.

“Russia’s referendums are a farcea false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force, in flagrant violation of international law,” Biden said in a statement.

“We will work with our allies and partners to impose rapid and severe additional economic costs on Russia”, he added.

“USA will never recognize a Ukrainian territory as something other than a part of Ukraine,” he said.

He anticipated that his country will reject, like “any nation that respects the central principles of the Charter of the HIM”, los “invented results” that Russia announces about these plebiscites.

He added that USA will continue to support the Ukrainian people in providing “security assistance” to help them defend themselves and resist the invasion of Russia.

Refering to HIMAfter visiting 27 locations and questioning more than 150 victims and witnesses, the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine assured that “war crimes have been committed” in the country.

and the same day, Ukraine announced that the exhumation of 447 bodies from a mass burial site in Izium, a city recaptured from the Russians in the northeast, had revealed “signs of torture”, such as broken limbs or “amputated genitalia” in 30 of them.

However, international criticism and Kiev have not prevented Moscow go ahead with the referendums in Ukraine.

(With information from Europe Press)

