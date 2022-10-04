The US condemned the “dangerous and reckless” launch of a missile into the Sea of ​​Japan from North Korea REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The government of USA condemned this Monday the “dangerous and reckless” launch by North Korea of ​​an unidentified missile into the Sea of ​​​​Japan, an action that he described as “destabilizing” and blatantly ignoring UN Security Council resolutions.

“The United States strongly condemns North Korea’s reckless and dangerous decision to launch a long-range ballistic missile over Japan,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The White House explained that the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivanhad spoken separately with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about North Korea’s missile launch.

“In both calls, the national security advisers consulted on appropriate and robust joint and international responses, and the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, reinforced the ironclad commitments of the United States to the defense of Japan and the Republic of Korea (South Korea),” said national security spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. she said in a statement.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

In a separate statement, the US Indo-Pacific Command also condemned the launch of the missile.

“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further illegal and destabilizing acts,” it said in a statement issued Monday, using the official abbreviation for North Korea.

Earlier, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detailed, for its part, in a statement that it was presumably an “intermediate-range ballistic missile” launched from Jagang provincelocated in the north of the neighboring country and bordering China.

The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk YeolHe promised on Tuesday there would be a “severe response” to North Korea’s latest test of a sanctions-busting intermediate-range ballistic missile, which flew over Japan, prompting evacuations.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishidadescribed this Tuesday as “barbaric” the latest launch by Pyongyang of a ballistic missile, which flew over the north of the Japanese archipelago and led the authorities to activate the civil alert in the area.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

“It is a barbaric act and I express my firm condemnation of North Korea for it,” Kishida told local media after the new weapons test in the neighboring country, which took place this Tuesday around 7:23 p.m. local time (22:23 p.m. GMT). Tuesday).

The latest “provocation by North Korea… clearly violated the universal principles and norms of the United Nations, and [Yoon] ordered a severe response and take appropriate action in cooperation with the United States and the international community”, his office said.

(With information from AFP)

