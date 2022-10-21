The US denounced the presence of Iranian troops in Crimea

The United States warned about the presence of Tehran troops in the Crimean peninsula (AP)

Again, eyes are on Crimea. This time, it is a complaint that he made this Thursday USA in which he warned about the presence of Iranian military on the peninsula. According to John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, the military is giving Russia technical assistance on its attacks on Ukraine.

“Iran is now directly involved on the ground,” said Kirby, who also explained that the Iranians are not involved in launching the drones of own manufacture but they are giving technical support and training to the Russians to teach them how to use them.

On the other hand, the spokesman said that it is a “relatively small” number of soldiers who are on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

John Kirby denounced that the Iranian military is giving technical support and training to the Russians to teach them how to use their drones (REUTERS)

This announcement by Washington comes after this Thursday the I’LL TAKE warned Iran that supplying Putin with drones to attack Ukraine is a violation of UN resolutions.

“Everything indicates that Iran gives Russia its drones, and we ask all countries, including Iran, not to support Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine,” said the bloc’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, at a joint press conference with Iran. the new Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson.

He also assured that the intelligence services provided him with evidence of these shipments from Tehran to Moscow, although he did not provide details in this regard.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned Iran that supplying Putin with drones to attack Ukraine is a violation of UN resolutions (REUTERS)

Days ago, the spokesman for the US State Department, Vedant Patel, had condemned the joint actions of the regimes and assured: “Anyone who does business with Iran that may have any link with the development of drones or ballistic missiles, or with the flow of arms from Iran to Russia must be very careful and act diligently: The United States will not hesitate to resort to sanctions or take action against the perpetrators”.

On the other hand, the European Union with the United Kingdom joined the initiative and approved sanctions against five Iranian individuals and three entities for his support of the Kremlin.

“After three days of talks, the EU ambassadors have agreed on the measures against entities that provide Iranian drones that attack Ukraine,” confirmed the Czech presidency of the Council, detailing that the measures will come into force this afternoon.

The deepening of Russia’s alliance with Iran was evidenced by the new wave of bombings that Moscow began after the explosion on the Crimean bridge and whose objectives are residential sites and strategic infrastructuresuch as power plants.

High precision kamikaze drone

With this offensive, there are already more than 240 the people who turned out wounds y 70 los muertosand has left 1,100 Ukrainian towns in the darkcon damage to 30% of power generation plants.

However, the cooperation dates from time before. From the second half of septemberUkrainian troops claim to have destroyed 223 Tehran drones; with the first having fallen on September 13 at Kupiansk.

President Zelensky condemned the use of this type of “suicide drones” in its territory and ruled that they are a symbol of the “military and political failure of the Russian troops”.

After the bombings, in his daily communication President Zelensky condemned the use of this type of “suicide drones”

Los iranian shahed -which Russia has renamed Grant-2 and whose A-shaped design makes them easy to identify – they panic the Ukrainian population as they have an explosive charge and can hover over their targets before launching themselves at them. They can be launched in quick succession from platforms

(With information from EFE and AP)

