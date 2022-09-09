The US Department of Justice appealed the appointment of an independent expert to analyze the documents seized from Trump

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado/File Photo

The US Department of Justice appealed this Thursday the decision of a federal judge in favor of the appointment of an independent expert to supervise the documents seized by agents of the FBI during the registration of the dwelling in Florida of the former president Donald Trump.

By means of a document sent to the federal judge Aileen Cannonthe Department of Justice announced its intention to appeal the decision of this magistrate, who on Monday accepted the request made by Trump for an independent expert to supervise the documents removed during the search in Mar-a-Lago last August 8.

the magistrate Cannonof the Southern District of Florida, ordered that the expert, still to be appointed, be in charge of reviewing the seized assets, managing the assertions of privilege invoked in this regard, making recommendations and evaluating the claims for the return of assets.

The Justice Department He had previously indicated that the appointment of this expert was unnecessary, since a team had selected the documents that could be covered by the attorney-client privilege, and that said figure would delay the criminal investigation carried out by the Government.

“The Court’s order would irreparably harm the Government and the public by unnecessarily requiring the Government to share highly classified materials with a special master,” the US Attorney’s Office said in Thursday’s brief.

The decision of the magistrate has as a consequence that the Justice Department stop the review of the seized documents, of which more than a hundred are classified, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

However, he allowed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence can continue the evaluation of the possible risk to national security that constitutes the removal from government custody of classified documents, some related to government and intelligence secrets marked as “top secret”.

Cannon had given until this Friday for the US Attorney’s Office and the legal team of Trump They will present a joint list of candidates for “special master”, as this independent expert is called.

The notice of appeal filed this Thursday by the Justice Departmentin which he asks Judge Cannon to suspend the part in which he is prevented from reviewing the documents, will now be heard by a court based in Georgia.

Shortly after the judge’s decision was announced on Monday, former President Trump indicated that the judiciary and the investigative police (FBI) “are being pushed to do the wrong thing by many sinister external sources.”

“Until they show impartiality, wisdom, justice and courage, our country can never go back or recover. It will be reduced to being a Third World nation!” Trump added.

Trump’s defense attorneys argued last Thursday at a hearing in South Florida that the appointment of the independent expert would provide “confidence” to the investigation of the official documents kept by the former president in his mansion in Palm Beach.

In the record made by the FBI classified and secret documents were found at Mar-a-Lago that the former Republican president allegedly took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

There were also 90 empty folders labeled “classified” and “return to staff secretary/military assistant,” according to the registry’s inventory, which was released last week.

