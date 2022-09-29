The US described as absurd that it is accused of being behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines

USA crossed out this Wednesday of “absurd” that he is accused of being behind the “apparent sabotage” of the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 y 2which has caused leaks into the Baltic Sea, calling this theory part of “Russian disinformation.”

“The idea of USA is somehow involved in the apparent sabotage of the gas pipelines is absurd. It is Russian disinformation and should be treated as such,” he said. State Department spokesman Ned Priceat a press conference.

The official assured that USA It is “supporting the efforts of European countries to investigate it” and also offered help to “mitigate any environmental impact” caused by those leaks.

Price said there was a “apparent sabotage” against the gas pipelines, but warned that the investigation to find out exactly what happened “will take time”.

The spokesman for US diplomacy explained that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenyou already spoke on the phone about this matter with your Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofodand that it plans to call other European partners in the next few hours.

Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the European Union (EU), and NATO They stated that the leaks are the cause of an “intentional act” and “sabotage”.

the kremlin For his part, he described as “foolish and absurd” the European accusations that Russia could be behind the damage detected in the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 y 2.

The first Nord Streamwith a pumping capacity of 55,000 million cubic meters of gas per yearis detained after Russia alleges an oil leak at the only Russian compressor station that was still in operation.

Meanwhile he Nord Stream 2 never got to operate due to the blockade by berlin infrastructure even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

This Thursday, the Coast Guard Swedish discovered a new gas leak in gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 y 2raising the total number of leaks to four, as reported by the Canal 4 of Swedish television.

“Another gas leak has been discovered in the Baltic Sea, confirms the Coast Guard. This means that a total of four leaks have been found in Nord Stream 1 and 2″, detailed the aforementioned chain during a live broadcast.

Two of the leaks in Nord Stream have taken place in the area of ​​the Baltic Sea belonging to Denmark, and another two in the area belonging to Sweden.

The intelligence unit the Swedish Police (SÄPO) has taken over the investigation of the gas leaks and has not ruled out the possibility that “a foreign power is behind” the alleged sabotage.

The operator of the Nord Stream, Nord Stream AG, said on Tuesday that the damage suffered in the pipes late on Monday “is unprecedented”, after a gas leak in one of the sections of the Nord Stream 2 and a loss of pressure in the Nord Stream 1, without the causes being known for now.

These leaks are causing bubbles several meters long on the surface of the sea that make immediate inspection of the pipes impossible, according to the authorities.

(With information from EFE)}

