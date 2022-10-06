The US described as “difficult and painful” its decision to release Maduro’s nephews in exchange for seven Americans

File photo: Franqui Flores and Efraín Antonio Campo Flores after their arrest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 2015 (REUTERS)

The United States pointed out this Wednesday that the decision to release two nephews of the wife of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, in exchange for seven Americans was “difficult” and “painful” after a tough negotiation process between the parties to achieve the release of their nationals.

“It is our duty to ensure the safety of American citizens, so we will continue to work tirelessly to bring home other Americans taken hostage and unjustly detained abroad,” declared a senior US official at a press conference.

Five of these Americans are former directors of the Citgo oil company Tomeu Vadell, José Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and José Pereira, who were arrested in November 2017. Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned PDVSAis controlled by the self-proclaimed president in charge of Venezuela, the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The directors of CITGO released, Tomeu Vadell, José Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and José Pereira

was also released Matthew Heatha former marine from Tennessee arrested in 2020 in Venezuela for alleged weapons-related offenses, while Osman Khanoriginally from Florida, was arrested in January for illegally entering the country from Colombia.

For their part, the two released by Washington, in “direct” negotiations between the two countries, are Franqui Flores y Efrain Antonio Campo Floressentenced to 18 years in prison in the United States, of which they have served seven.

The Biden Administration clarified that they all have “stable health” and they are on their way to the United States, although the senior US official did not want to give more details “for privacy reasons.”

“They have been offered a range of support options, including medical care, after their time in captivity,” he said, adding that US President Joe Biden has already spoken with the families.

The Biden government released two nephews of the wife of Nicolás Maduro convicted of drug trafficking in exchange for the release of seven Americans detained in Venezuela (AFP)

“Today’s very good news adds to a list of successes this Administration has had in bringing home wrongfully detained American hostages from around the world. that includes bring Americans home from Afghanistan, Burma, Haiti, Russia, West Africa, and other parts of the world”, he sentenced.

Asked about the cases of Paul Whelan, the former United States Marine sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia for espionage charges, and Brittney Griner, the basketball player sentenced to nine years in prison by the Russian Justice, the senior official said that “have in mind” to continue working on it.

