The US described as “unacceptable” that Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of committing a Holocaust against Palestinians

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

The United States Department of State described as “unacceptable” the statements of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who during his trip to Germany accused Israel of having committed “50 Holocausts” against the Palestinians.

At a press conference, the head of international relations and US foreign policy, Ned Pricecalled Abbas’s comment a “lie”, and considered that “distorting the Holocaust can have serious consequences and encourage anti-Semitism”.

The official added that USA recognizes the rectification of the Palestinian president, who this Wednesday declared that “did not intend to deny the uniqueness of the Holocaust”, which he described as the “most heinous crime in modern human history”, according to the official Palestinian news agency, HE DIED.

The President of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas made his controversial remarks on Tuesday during a press conference in Berlin, after a meeting with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholzwho also showed his indignation at his words.

“From 1947 to the present day, Israel has committed 50 massacres in 50 Palestinian towns,Abbas said when asked if he would apologize for the 1972 Munich Olympics bombings, in which a Palestinian group killed 11 Israelis.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapidexpressed his outrage and stated: “That Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed 50 Holocausts while on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie.”

Israeli Prime Minister rejected Abbas’ statements

“Six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, including one and a half million Jewish children. history will never forgive him”, he added.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, expressed his opposition to the use of the term Holocaust, which he said he does not share and that “it is not correct to describe the situation”.

Scholz did not have the opportunity to reply to Abás since the press conference ended immediately after, but a little later he described it as “unacceptable” in statements to the newspaper Bild.

“Precisely for us Germans any relativization of the Holocaust is unbearable and unacceptable”, he asserted.

During his visit to Germany, Abbas advocated a two-state solution, “Calling on the international community to end Israeli aggression and recognize the State of Palestine and its full membership in the United Nations”.

He also said that in order to achieve a political horizon that ends the occupation, Israel must refrain from “violating international law and signed agreements, stopping Israeli settlements, settler violence, assassinations, demolishing homes and facilities in occupied Palestinian lands.

(With information from EFE)

