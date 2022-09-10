The US FDA warned that breast implants could be related to other types of cancer

The new warning focuses on the cancer called squamous cell carcinoma (Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned women who have breast implants or that they are thinking of putting them on certain cancers can develop in the scar tissue that forms around implants.

As detailed The New York Timescancers appear to be rare, but have been linked to implants of all kindsincluding those with textured and smooth surfaces, and those filled with saline or silicone.

Scientists have already linked an unusual cancer called anaplastic lymphoma of large cells primarily with textured implants, whose rough exteriors presumably cause more inflammation than those of smooth implants. But the new warning focuses on another cancer, called squamous cell carcinomaand also about other types of lymphoma that may be related to implants.

While the FDA only documented 20 cases of carcinoma, and fewer than 30 cases of unexpected lymphomas in the capsule surrounding the breast implant, it said that – given the history of implants and their widespread use – the concern was justified.

The FDA clarified that women with breast implants do not have to alter their medical monitoring, but simply be aware of the possible symptoms including swelling, lumps, or skin changes.

Although lymphomas and other cancers in the area surrounding the implant may be rare, “health care providers and individuals who have or are considering breast implants should be aware that cases have been reported to the FDA ”, warned the agency.

In a typical year, about 400,000 women get breast implants in the United States, 300,000 for cosmetic reasons and 100,000 for reconstruction after mastectomies performed to treat or prevent breast cancer.

Last year, add the NOW, the FDA placed so-called black box labels on breast implantswarning that they had been linked to a number of chronic conditions, including autoimmune diseases, joint pain, brain fog, muscle pain and chronic fatigue, as well as lymphoma.

They also warned that among the people with the highest risk of developing later diseases are breast cancer patients who have undergone or are planning to undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatments, and that they represent a large percentage of the women to whom is encouraged to undergo breast reconstruction with implants.

Smokers and women with lupus or diabetes are also at higher risk for complications, according to the FDA.

Possible symptoms including swelling, lumps, or skin changes (Shutterstock)

FDA recommendations for people who have or are considering breast implants:

-Learn about the risks and benefits of breast implants.

-If you have breast implants, you do not need to change your routine medical care or follow-up.

-Please note that there have been reports of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and various lymphomas in the capsule surrounding the breast implant.

-Monitor your breast implants while you have them. If you notice any abnormal changes in your breasts or implants, speak quickly with your surgeon or health care provider.

-If you do not have symptoms, the FDA does not recommend the removal of breast implants.

