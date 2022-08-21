The US, France, Germany and the United Kingdom called for “military containment” around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian soldier stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on the outskirts of the city of Enerhodar, controlled by Vladimir Putin’s troops (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sunday called for military “containment” around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Europe, occupied by Russian troops.

Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also requested in a telephone conversation between them the “rapid” dispatch to the site of a mission of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)), according to a joint statement.

The upsurge in fighting around this nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has raised the specter of a catastrophe worse than Chernobyl. Both belligerent countries accuse each other of responsibility for the attacks.

On Friday, the French presidency said Russian head of state Vladimir Putin had agreed to allow IAEA inspectors to visit the plant.

During their phone interviews this Sunday, The four Western leaders also “agreed that support for Ukraine is maintained in its defense against Russian aggression.”

On the other hand, the UN Secretary General, Anthony Guterreswarned on Thursday that any damage inflicted on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia it would be “suicide”, after Russia and Ukraine accused each other of bombing the plant, the largest in Europe.

The video that shows how Russia defies the UN and uses the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a military command

“We must tell it like it is: any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia would be suicide.”, declared Guterres in Lviv, in western Ukraine, where he once again called for the demilitarization of the plant, occupied by the Russian army since March.

Guterres showed himself “deeply worried” for the situation of the plant and asked that it not be used “for any military operation”.

“We urgently need an agreement to restore Zaporizhzhia as a purely civilian infrastructure and to guarantee the security of the region,” he declared.

Ukraine assures that Russia stores heavy weapons in the Zaporizhzhia plant and that from there it bombs Ukrainian positions. It also accuses Russian troops of firing at sectors of the plant in order to attribute these bombardments to Ukraine.

Russian authorities denied deploying heavy weapons at the site. and they affirmed that there are only units in charge of guaranteeing the security of the facilities.

The international community warns that what damage could cause a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, asked the United Nations to guarantee security at the plantwhere increased fighting has raised fears of a nuclear incident.

“The UN must guarantee the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and the complete liberation of Russian troops”Zelensky said in a statement after meeting with the UN chief.

the ukrainian president he denounced the “deliberate terror” caused by Russia, which “may have catastrophic consequences for the whole world.”

Zelensky also said that he and Guterres, meeting in the western city of Lviv, had discussed a UN-brokered deal aimed at alleviating the worsening global food crisis, and showed their efforts to ensure that Ukrainian exports continue.

(With information from Europe Press)

