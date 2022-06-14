The US Golf Open begins, the third major of the season

Next Thursday the 122nd edition of the US Open will be launched and the venue will once again be The Country Club

The story tells that the first golf clubs They arrived in the United States during the 18th century, and the first records say that they landed in North Carolina. Immigrants from Great Britain were the first promoters of the sport in America and the experienced Scottish players became the first teachers on this side of the Atlantic.

By the end of the 19th century, there were already several clubs in the Northeast of the United States and in each one of them different tournaments were played. Newport Country Club on Rohde Island and St. Andrews Golf Club in Yonkers named the winners of their main tournament as national champions. To solve the problem, delegates from these two clubs met in New York and members of the Chicago Golf Club, Shinnecock Golf Club on Long Island and The Country Club, located on the outskirts of Boston, were invited to the meeting. Thus, in the fall of 1894, the foundations were laid to create an organization that would regulate competition in the United States and also deal with the rules of the game. On December 22 of that year, the Amateur Golf Association of the United States, who quickly changed the name to United States Golf Association (USGA), which is the one he still wears. The first US Amateur, won by Charles B. Macdonald, was held at Newport Country Club and the very next day the first US Open was played on the same course.

Golf grew and by 1910 there were already more than 250 affiliated clubs and more than 1,100 in 1932. The Great Depression slowed the progress of the game somewhat, but after World War II the sport saw a revival and today there are more than 20 thousand golf courses in the United States.

Tiger Woods has won three US Opens

For the first three years the US Amateur and the US Open were played on the same court and on consecutive days, but the registered ones were more and more and already in 1898 it was decided to look for different courts to play the championships. Today the USGA organizes 14 championships, of which 4 are for professionals (US Open, US Senior Open, US Women’s Open, US Senior Women’s Open), the rest being amateur championships.

that first US Open it was played over 36 holes and the winner was English Horace Rawlins with 173 hits, beating the Scotsman by two Willie Dunn. The championship continued with the same format for 3 years until in 1898 it was played over 72 holes, but it still had no significance at the national level. Everything changed in 1913.

That year the US Open came to The Country Club for the first time and a young man named Francis Ouimet was going to change the history, not only of the championship, but of golf in the United States. That edition was so incredible that in addition to a book written with all the details, a movie was made called The Greatest Game Ever Played, starring Shia LeBeouf. I only advance that this US Open was played for the only time in September so that the two best players in the world at that time, the British Ted Ray and Harry Vardon, could participate in the championship. The visitors had planned a series of exhibitions in the United States for that time and the USGA decided to move the championship from the traditional date of June. The 1913 US Open deserves to be told in more detail, and that’s what we’ll deal with this week.

The Argentine Ángel Cabrera is the only Latino who won the US Open

After the explosion of Ouimet’s victory, it was not uncommon to see thousands of people during the championship and the USGA began charging admission. All this became more noticeable with the appearance of Bobby Jones in the 1920s. One of the greatest players in history, who also never turned professional, won four US Opens in a span of eight years before retiring in 1930. Jones remains the top winner of the championship along with Willie Anderson, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.

The US Open rotates through different courts in the country, with Oakmont, on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, the one that received it the most times (9). One of those 9 and the most remembered by us was the one from 2007, when Angel Cabrera won the title, beating Tiger Woods y Jim Furyk for a blow Cabrera is still today the only Latin American player to inscribe his name on the trophy, and until last year he was the only Spanish-speaking to have achieved it. The Spanish Jon Rahm prevailed in the 2021 edition, being the first player from his country to win the US Open.

Next Thursday the 122nd edition of the US Open will be launched and the venue will once again be The Country Club, the place where 109 years ago golf exploded in the United States. Starting Thursday you will have the story of 1913 and every day we will meet to tell you more details about the third major of the season.

KEEP READING:

Golfer Tiger Woods made history: he became the third billionaire athlete