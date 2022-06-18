The US Open began: an unexpected leader, a court “without memory” and the wind as a threat

Adam Hadwin during the first lap at The Country House, where he ended up leading the day

It is always said that the US Open is the most difficult event in golf. It is true that if you have a week of bad weather in Great Britain for the Open things can get very complicated, but in normal conditions nothing is more demanding than this championship. The USGA pushes players to the limit and tries to identify the best player. For that he puts it to the test in all aspects of the game.

The fairways are narrower than what they normally play on tour, the rough is progressive and the further you go the longer you find the grass. The surroundings of the greens also present a great difficulty because the grass there is also very tall and when the player misses on the side where the flag is, the recovery shot becomes almost impossible. Lastly, the speed of the greens is very high, and on the courses visited by the championship it is common to find very uneven surfaces. This means that playing a putt from past the hole is synonymous with playing defense.

That said, the championship has given winners of the most diverse styles. Very long punchers like Angel Cabrera, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods o Bryson de Chambeauare mixed with some of the “short” ones like Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell o Lucas Glover. History at the US Open always has the winner as the protagonist, but the court also plays a leading role.

Rory McIlroy played early and did well, helped by the lack of wind at that time

This year the 156 players who started the US Open were debutants at The Country Club. Although some had played the US Amateur in 2013, won by Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, the conditions in which the USGA prepares the course for the open are much more severe. Some memory remains in the players, but they quickly realize that the yardage book they kept from years ago is of little help. This is due to the fact that the roughs are drawn differently, since many times new tees appear that are built to continue fighting the enormous distances that these players hit. The US Open is all about surviving this 4 day test and patience is the most important word of the week.

On Thursday those who played early had the best part of the day. Almost no wind and some were able to take advantage of that moment. Nobody did it better than Rory McIlroy, champion in 2011, who hit well from the tee, but who holed more than necessary. He got to 4-under with one hole to play, but his second shot on the last missed it the wrong way and scored his only bogey of the day. I need 28 putts to complete the McIlroy round, a number that is not exceptional, but it is because what he holed he did from medium and long distance. The defending champion also played early and battled throughout the day with his shots to the green. Jon Rahm saved a round of 69 shots and is a serious title contender if he can hone his irons. Among those who had to play in the afternoon the English Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, champion in 2016, and Justin Rose stood outalso winner of this championship in 2013. But the leader came from Canada.

Jon Rahm at the beginning of his participation in the US Open. He has serious chances if he sharpens his aim with his irons.

Adam Hadwin He is one of those neat players, owner of a swing that never seems to speed up, but one of those who are very clear about what they are playing. With 5 birdies in the last 6 holes of the first leg he scored 31 strokes and took the lead. The comeback wasn’t as spectacular, but after the bogey on 12, he hit a long one on 13 that put him back in the lead. If you ask me if he can win, the answer is that he can, although I think his chances are low. Always in these great championships some names appear at the forefront that later they can’t stand, but for now he is the leader with 66 strokes and nobody can take that away from him.

Just as there was good there was also very bad. Mickelson (78), Oosthuizen (77) and Garcia (74) are some of the big names who fell short. Perhaps the fact that they played in London last week for the new league tournament affected them. For now this edition of the US Open has left us 25 scores under par, an unexpected leader and the promise that this will get increasingly difficult with the wind that is forecast for the coming days.. It is more than likely that at the end of the week there will be many fewer who will beat the court. Only 18 holes passed, Friday will be the day of the cut and there the panorama will begin to clear up a bit at The Country Club.

