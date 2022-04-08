The US police experiment with new ways to boycott youtubers by playing copyrighted music while they are being recorded

11 p.m. on a Monday in Santa Ana (California); as a group of policemen approaches to investigate a carjacking in the neighborhood, the person in charge of a YouTube channel called ‘Santa Ana Audits’ begins to record them.

Unexpectedly, a song begins to play at full volume through the speakers of one of the patrol cars: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”, the main theme of ‘Toy Story’, the Disney movie. What is the meaning of this? The youtuber, Hispanic, changes to the Spanish language to explain it to us:

“Hey, he’s playing music… because he knows that I can’t put videos with music on my channel [con copyright]. They don’t want me, they don’t want me.”

It’s not an anecdote, it’s a pattern

Last year we echoed the complaints from some US activistswho maintained that the Californian police had begun to play music on the speakers of their smartphones when someone recorded them, with the aim of algorithms detect copyrighted music of author in the sound track of the video and block its reproduction on social platforms (YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok, etc.), making it unusable for public reporting purposes.

At the time, the reaction of the Beverly Hills Police Department was to state that such practices are not part of any official police procedureand that it would be investigated.

Now, it seems that the custom has not only spread to other police departments in the state of California, but that they have gone from merely using their personal phones to resorting to amplifying music using loudspeakers in patrol cars. At 11 at night. Weekday.

“There is a friend in me / There is a friend in me / And when you suffer here you will have me…”, sounds while the police boycott citizen recordings

Returning to the video of the aforementioned youtuber, if we continue to visualize what happened, we see that shows a whole 100% Disney musical repertoire: After ‘Toy Story’, the music from ‘Mulan’, ‘Encanto’ and ‘Coco’ is also played by the local police.

To the point that some neighbors approach the police to ask them please lower the volume, they want to go to sleep. They do, but that does not prevent the fact that by then a district councilor, a resident of the neighborhood, has already appeared on the scene, inquiring about the reason for the strange police behavior:

“—Because that will be a copyright infringement for him [señalando a la cámara]. “So this is how you’re using our resources?” “No, I’m not using our resources. It’s my own phone.”

The conversation continues: the councilor asks for respect from the neighbors, demands that he apologize to the youtuber, and reminds him that there are children who have to go to school the next day.

“You chose to use our taxpayers’ money to disrespect a man with your music. That’s childish, sir.”

The fact that the agent’s smartphone (already disconnected from the car speakers) kept playing all that time new Disney tunes does little to take away the reason to the councilman.

A lot of noise for so few nuts

As in the case of a year ago, the video has been able to remain online because, after all, YouTube’s algorithm is somewhat unpredictable (poor ambient sound quality doesn’t help, of course) and, furthermore, even when it detects copyrighted music, their reaction is not always to leave the video offline or without sound: in some cases it is limited to introducing advertisements whose income will go entirely to the owner of the rights.

In any case, the musical selection is much more thought out than it seems: Disney has a reputation for being ‘tough’ when it comes to defending its intellectual property to their use without permission on online platforms, so egging them on seems like a good strategy when trying to get a video to disappear from the Internet.

Via | Angel Jimenez