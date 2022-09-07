The US prepares for winter: they recommend the application of an annual dose of the COVID vaccine

The US government prepares to promote a double vaccination campaign in the fall against COVID-19 and influenza with the addition of new doses recently approved for the Omicron subvariants for all citizens over 12 years of age

The US government is preparing to launch a double vaccination campaign in the fall against the COVID-19 and influenza with the addition of new doses recently approved for the subvariants of Omicron for all citizens over 12 years of age.

This was announced by the president Joe Biden in a statement issued by the White House in which he detailed the launch of a new coronavirus vaccination strategy with which most Americans will be able to inject themselves with a dose once a year, each fall.

“Starting this week, at tens of thousands of pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community health centers, among other places, Americans ages 12 and older can go get this new flu vaccine. COVID-19 in the fall,” Biden said in the letter, assuring that these new vaccines provide greater protection against the variant Omicron.

“As the virus continues to change, we will now be able to update our vaccines annually to target the dominant variant. Just like your annual flu shot, you should get vaccinated sometime between Labor Day and Halloween,” he added.

The US president stressed that these booster vaccines — which contain RNA components of the original strain and the Omicron variant — are applied once a year and can reduce the risk of contracting the disease as well as infecting other people. .

“Winter is not that far away. In the past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases and deaths skyrocket. This year doesn’t have to be like that. If you are 12 years old or older, go get your COVID-19 vaccine this fall,” she stressed.

The chief epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Faucihas previously said that unless a “dramatically different” variant emerges, annual vaccinations could offer enough protection for most people.

The Department of Health and Human Services The HHS reported last week that by January of next year, Americans will need to begin accessing vaccines and antiviral treatments through the “private market, similar to what happens with flu vaccines.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States government and pharmaceutical companies have gone from discussing the acquisition of vaccines and medicines against the coronavirus to selling them commercially, as is the case with those that immunize against seasonal flu.

The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Dawn O’Connellsaid in a statement that although they had already intended to make this transition to the private sector, plans have been accelerated because they have not received additional funding from Congress.

“It has been more than 530 days since we received our last pandemic funding and without additional resources, it will be difficult to continue” delivering vaccines and treatments to Americans in a subsidized manner, O’Donell wrote in a statement.

“We have always intended to transition to the commercial market and have been planning to do so for some time,” he added.

(With information from Europe Press)

