The US proposed to the UN Security Council to condemn the referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian territories to Russia

The UN Security Council will vote on Friday a resolution condemning the “referendums” on the annexation of four Ukrainian territories to Russiawidely denounced by the international community, the French presidency of the Council said Thursday night.

However, the resolution, prepared by United States and Albaniahas no chance of being adopted due to Russia’s veto power, so it should be presented to the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting will take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), before another scheduled discussion on leaks discovered in the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The text, seen by the AFP“condemns the organization of the Russian Federation of so-called illegal referendums” in the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson y Zaporizhzhiasince they “have no validity” and “cannot form the basis of any alteration of the status of these regions”, including “any alleged annexation”.

Likewise, calls on member states not to recognize any annexation of these territories to Russia and demands Moscow “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from Ukrainian territory.”

That same Friday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will formalize in a ceremony in Moscow the annexation to Russia of the four Ukrainian regions. Ukraine and Western countries repudiated what they described as “simulation” referendums and announced that they would not recognize such annexations.

During a first meeting on Tuesday of the Security Council on the “referendums”, the United States had announced that it would put such a resolution on the table together with Albania.

Since Russia’s veto is a certainty in the Security Council, the subsequent vote in the UN General Assembly will paint a picture of just how isolated the Kremlin internationally.

The West is “relatively certain of getting strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the General Assembly,” he told the press conference. AFP Richard Gowan, analista del International Crisis Group.

The Secretary General of the UN, Anthony Guterresunequivocally denounced impending Russian annexations on Thursday, saying they “have no place in the modern world.”

The United Nations (UN) roundly condemned this Thursday Vladimir Putin’s plans for annex four Ukrainian territories occupied by russian troops and stressed that this movement “should not be accepted” as it represents “a dangerous escalation” of the conflict.

“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia It will have no legal value and deserves to be condemned”the UN Secretary General told reporters, Antonio Guterres.

The Portuguese diplomat made it clear that the annexations violate the United Nations Charter and go against “everything that the international community must defend.”

“It is a dangerous escalation. It has no place in the modern world. should not be accepted”assured the UN chief, who stressed that the organization is “fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

(With information from AFP)

