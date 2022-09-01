The US requested the seizure of a Russian plane as part of the sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine

USA on Wednesday issued a seizure order to a plane owned by the Russian energy company Lukoil.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ, for its acronym in English) reported in a statement that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-7EM aircraft, allegedly violated sanctions put in place after the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

In early March, the US issued a series of regulations that require domestically manufactured aircraft traveling to Russia to obtain a license to avoid sanctions.

According to American justice, the Boeing is now in Russia, he last traveled to the US in March 2019 and is worth approximately $45 million .

For its part, Lukoil, the largest Russian private oil company, has been sanctioned by the US since 2014.

The seizure order against the plane is part of the work of the American justice system to enforce the sanctions policy against Russia in response to the “unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” the statement stipulated.

This is the second such move against a Russian-owned aircraft issued by the US this month. In early August, the government ordered the seizure of an Airbus, valued at more than $90 million, belonging to Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch.

MORE SANCTIONS

the ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyrecently called for imposing sanctions against the nuclear industry of Russia because of the “threat” Moscow in the vicinity of the central Zaporizhzhiaafter Russian troops took control of the facilities.

Russia is “trying to intimidate” people by using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelensky recriminated in his daily video addressed to the Ukrainian population.

“(Russian troops) organize constant provocations with shelling of the territory of the nuclear power plant and they try to push their additional forces in this direction to further blackmail our state and the entire free world,” the president denounced.

Thus, Zelensky accused the Russian troops of using this area occupied by Moscow to shoot at the towns of Nikopol y Marhanez. Therefore, he warned that such actions increase “the radioactive threat to Europa to levels that did not exist even in the most difficult moments of confrontation during the Cold War”.

In this way, the Ukrainian president urged a “hard reaction”. “Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of partner states will do everything possible to ensure that the new sanctions against Russia necessarily block the Russian nuclear industry”, he indicated.

Zelensky, too, called for those who participate in “the blackmail operation with the nuclear plant” to answer before an international court.

(With information from EFE)

