The US said the Izium massacre shows what the Russian tide leaves behind as it flees Ukraine

Antony Blinken (Mandel Ngan / Pool via REUTERS)

The head of the United States diplomacy, Antony Blinkaccused Russia this Friday of acting in a manner “horrible” after the discovery of hundreds of bodies buried in mass graves near IziumUkraine, pointing to possible war crimes.

Russia is acting in ahorrible way and is seen and repeated every time the Russian tide recedes from parts of the territories it occupied in Ukraine. You see what it leaves in its wake”, the US Secretary of State told reporters.

In another order, he also stated that Putin under ‘pressure’ over China and India concerns about Ukraine.

“I think what you’re hearing from China, from India, reflects concerns around the world about the effects of Russian aggression in Ukraine, not just on the Ukrainian people,” he said.

And I add: “I think the pressure is increasing on Russia to end the aggression”.

More than 400 tombs discovered in Izium

A total of 440 unidentified graves have been located so far in the Ukrainian city of Izium.in the Kharkiv region, occupied by the Russian Army until just a few days ago it was recovered by kyiv.

“Mass graves are being discovered in Izium after it was liberated from the Russians. There are up to 440 unidentified graves”, explained this Friday the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Twitter account.

The Ukrainian ministry added that in Izium “the necessary procedural actions have already been initiated” and that for this Saturday “more information should be available – clear, verified –about these findings.

Zelensky himself had denounced on Thursday the discovery of a mass grave with an unspecified number of bodies in the town of Izium, in the east of the country.

“A mass burial of people was found in Izium”, Zelensky said in his usual nightly speech released by the presidency, referring to that town recently liberated from the Russians, although he did not specify the number of graves found.

“We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium”.

The town of Izium, occupied by Russian troops for weeks, was recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the counteroffensive launched last week by the kyiv government on the south and east of the country.

Workers move a body in Izium (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

A UN mission in Ukraine will go to Izium

The human rights mission that the UN has deployed in Ukraine will visit the town of Izium to verify the information related to the discovery of more than 400 graves, after the withdrawal of the Russian Army as a result of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Our monitoring mission in Ukraine is following these allegations and will organize a visit to Izium to determine the circumstances of the death of these individuals.”, said in Geneva the spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, Liz Throssell.

Among the main information that this mission will seek to collect is whether the victims were military personnel or civilians; and whether they were killed, died during hostilities, or died of natural causes that were also the result of lack of medical care, he explained.

UN observers carried out a similar mission in Bucha, a town north of kyiv, where there was fighting and serious abuses by Russian troops against civilians were reported, particularly when they were withdrawing at the end of last March, after which mass graves were discovered.

Throssell noted that the mission plan will not be limited to visiting Iziumbut will also travel to other areas in the east of the country that have been retaken by the Ukrainian Army in the last two weeks to verify the human rights situation there.

On the other hand, it is feared that some residents of the areas that were occupied by Russia for months may be considered “collaborators” of this country and that reprisals will be taken against them.

KEEP READING:

The dramatic letters left behind by Russian soldiers fleeing Kharkiv

Russia humiliated in Ukraine: Putin’s desperate next steps

Taiwan warned that China-Russia ties constitute a serious threat to world peace