The US seized in 2022 fentanyl “enough to kill all Americans”

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized this year 379 million doses life-threatening fentanyl“enough to kill all American citizens,” said the agency’s director, Anne Milgram, in a statement on Tuesday.

Es double the amount seized in 2021when more than 100,000 people died in the country from overdoses, according to the newspaper The Washington Post.

Specifically, so far in 2022 the DEA has seized more than 4,500 kilograms of the druga synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but much more potent, that is linked to the majority of opioid overdose deaths in the United States.

In his note on Tuesday, Milgram explained that the DEA’s “top priority” is to end the Mexican cartels of Jalisco and Sinaloathe main perpetrators of drug trafficking across the US border.

According to the US National Institute on Drug Abuse, many traffickers use fentanyl in the manufacture of other drugs, since much less is needed to produce the feeling of being high, making the process cheaper.

Fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid, is produced at low cost in the laboratory (DEA)

Overdoses in adolescents ages 10 to 18 doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021according to a study published Thursday by health authorities, which warned of the danger of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The average monthly rate of adolescent overdose increased by 109% between those years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. And the number of illegally manufactured fentanyl overdoses has increased by 182%.

Between July 2019 and December 2021 there is evidence of 1,808 adolescent overdoses in 31 US states and the capital. The average number of deaths per month was 32.5 between July and December 2019. It rose to 68 per month during the same period in 2021. That is, an increase of 109%.

“Urgent efforts are needed” to prevent these deaths, said the CDC, the nation’s main public health agency.

To do this, they recommend strengthening preventive campaigns and explaining to adolescents that there are tests to detect the presence of fentanyl and an antidote, naloxone, which can block the effect of opioids.

With information from AFP and EFE

