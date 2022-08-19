The US supported Ukraine’s request to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russian troops

USA supported this Thursday the request of Ukraine to demilitarize the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhiathreatened by fighting with Russiaand allow the visit of an international mission to the area.

“Together with our allies, we call on Russia to cease all military operations near Ukrainian nuclear power plants and return control of Zaporizhzhia to Ukraine ”, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference.

He also urged that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have access to said nuclear power plant “as soon as possible” and applauded the ukrainian government for his “commitment to security” in the face of Russia’s “reckless” exercises.

“We reiterate our call to a demilitarized zone on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia , as Russia continues to carry out operations. It is the height of irresponsibility,” he insisted.

State Department spokesman Ned Price

He also asked Russia to be a “responsible” country and to sit down with the United States to begin negotiating a new treaty to replace the New Startan agreement that limits the nuclear activity of both countries and that will expire in 2026.

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday advocated sending an international mission to the Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhzhia, amid new accusations of attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear plant, while disagreeing on the need to demilitarize the area.

“The proposals to demilitarize a zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are unacceptable,” said Ivan Nechaev, a Russian foreign ministry spokesman.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky on Thursday obtained the support of his Turkish counterpart against Russia and urged the UN to “guarantee the security” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by the Russians and targeted by bombings.

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, asked in a meeting with the UN secretary general, António Guterres, that the organization guarantee the demilitarization of the nuclear plant to prevent a catastrophe from occurring there.

According to an agency report ReutersThe government of the president Joe Biden is preparing some 800 million of additional military aid to Ukraine and could announce it on Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Retirement Authoritywhich allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from US stockpiles, the sources told Reuters.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that an announcement could happen next week and they warned that weapon packs may change in value before they are announced.

Since Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation,” the conflict has turned into a war of attrition fought mainly in the east and south. from Ukraine.

Washington has sent billions of dollars in security assistance to the kyiv government.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

