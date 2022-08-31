The US urged China to reactivate the cooperation mechanisms suspended after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Xi Jinping y Joe Biden (Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

The United States urged China on Wednesday to reactivate cooperation mechanisms what closed after the controversial visit to Taiwan from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

“We urge China to reopen those bilateral communication channels, such as climate change, due to the global impact they have,” one of the White House spokesmen, John Kirby, told reporters.

Following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2, China announced the suspension of cooperation in matters such as judicial cooperation, the repatriation of illegal immigrants, criminal legal assistance, the fight against transnational crimes and talks on combating climate change.

In this way, both superpowers were left without cooperation mechanisms at a time when tension in the Taiwan Strait is at a level not seen since the 1990s with Chinese military maneuvers near the island and US warships sailing nearby.

Despite the closure of these collaboration mechanisms, Beijing and Washington keep “high-level” communication channels openKirby said.

In this regard, he explained that the US ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, a longtime friend of Biden, is playing a central role in those communications and speaks every day with Chinese officials on a variety of issues.

Before Pelosi’s visit, the White House said it was doing preparations for a meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingalthough he did not clarify if it would take place within the framework of an international summit, such as the G20 in November.

Kirby indicated this Wednesday that there is still “active efforts” for that meeting between the two leaders to take place, although possible dates and places are still being discussed.

Tension between Washington and Beijing has increased since Pelosi’s trip to Taiwanthe first by a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to the island in 25 years.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of friction between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its greatest military ally in the event of a possible war with China.

China, for its part, claims sovereignty over the island and considers Taiwan a rebellious province. since the nationalists of the Kuomintang withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists.

(With information from EFE)

