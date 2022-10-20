The US warned Iran that the world “will watch how they treat” the climber who competed without a veil

The United States warned Iran that the world “will watch how they treat” the climber who competed without a veil (AP)

USA criticized this Wednesday the treatment that the Iranian regime gave to the climber Elnaz Rekabi and warned that the world has its eyes on the case, which will hardly go unnoticed now.

“The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing women’s rights and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, intimidation and violence,” said the State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel.

Along these lines, he added that “the reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi seem to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics” and ruled that “The world and the Iranian people will be watching how they treat it”.

The case of the young climber became very relevant in recent days after having participated in a competition in South Koreain which he participated without the veil that the regime forces her to wear -just like all women-.

In a historic event, the athlete Elnaz Rekabi defied the Iranian regime and participated without a hijab in a competition

Quickly, the social networks interpreted this as a sign in support of the multiple protests that for more than a month have taken over the streets of the entire country by women and men who demand justice for the death of the young Kurdish woman. Mahsa Amini and demanding the cessation of archaic and misogynistic measures.

Activists showed their support for Elnaz Rekabi after competing without the veil (AP)

However, the tide of support was tempered by concern about his whereabouts and the possible reprisals that the regime would have taken against him after challenging him.

A version spread by the news network of the BBC stated that the woman had been taken to the Iranian embassy in Seoul under false pretenses, where they would have taken her documents and put her on a plane to take her to Evinthe prison in Tehran where political prisoners are housed.

This version provided by a source close to Rekabi also assured that the delegation had left the hotel in the South Korean capital earlier than expected and highlighted the difficulties that the environment had in finding it.

Concern grows for the Iranian athlete who participated in a competition without the veil

However, after much speculation and moments of tension, the climber reappeared in the Imam Khomeini International Airport, where she was received by dozens of people shouting “champion”. Her relatives were also present, who had expressed fear for her safety.

The athlete Elnaz Rekabi was received as a heroine at the Tehran airport after participating without a veil in a competition

The athlete Elnaz Rekabi was received as a heroine at the Tehran airport after participating without a veil in a competition

For her part, the athlete stated that she felt “stressed” and “tense” and repeated the apologies that he had posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon. Thus, she explained that “I was busy putting on my shoes and my equipment, and that made me forget to put on my veil” and remarked that “I return to Iran with a peaceful mind despite the fact that I feel a lot of stress and tension. But thank God, nothing has happened.”

As a result of the strange sequence of events, many activist groups fear that their comments, as well as their social media posts, have been made under Pressure.

Regarding the sports environment, the IOC announced this Wednesday that it received “clear guarantees” than the climber “You will not suffer any consequences and will continue training and competing.” The message came after a “joint meeting between the IOC, the International Climbing Federation (IFSC) and the Iranian National Olympic Committee (NOC)”.

After her arrival in the country, Elnaz Rekabi met with Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi, while the eyes of the world are on the regime’s treatment of the athlete (West Asia News Agency /REUTERS)

Likewise, they highlighted having been in contact with both organizations “since we were informed of the situation of the athlete” and they promised to “continue to closely monitor the situation in the coming days and weeks, in coordination with the IFSC and the Iranian NOC.”

(With information from AFP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

The revolutionary act of walking down the street without a veil in Iran

Joe Biden said he was impressed by what has been awakened in Iran

A 16-year-old Iranian student was beaten to death for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem

The Iranian regime murdered at least 23 minors in the framework of the protests