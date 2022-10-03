The US warned of serious consequences against those who support the annexation of the Ukrainian regions taken by Russia

The White House He promised this Sunday that he will take “serious” consequences against those who support the annexations of four Ukrainian regions by Russia.

National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivanunderlined the “strong support” of the United States “for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”at a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak, which took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The United States and its allies and partners will not be deterred by Russia’s flagrant violations of international law, including the United Nations Charter,” the statement said. The White House.

In addition, “they will impose serious costs on any person, entity or country that supports the alleged annexation of Russia,” said the adviser’s spokeswoman, Adrienne Watson.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The Biden Administration has reported that both Sullivan and Yermak have discussed the current situation at the Zaporizhzhia and the work of Ukraine with the HIM to export food.

Likewise, Sullivan highlighted the US measures in support of kyiv, among which he highlighted the 12,000 million dollars of additional aid that President Biden has recently enacted.

The US State Department announced on Friday new sanctions against Russian government officials after the annexation of four Ukrainian territories signed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The office detailed in a statement that hundreds of individuals, including members of the Russian and Belarusian military, will be subject to visa restrictionswhile hundreds of others will receive Economic sanctions.

The US State Department announced Friday new sanctions against Russian government officials after the annexation of four Ukrainian territories REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Among those sanctioned are the director of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina; and the deputy prime minister Alexander Novak.

At the same time, the American president, Joe Bidensaid that the annexation of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia is “fraudulent”.

In a speech broadcast on television, charged with a highly nostalgic tone for the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinannounced the annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

During a symbolic act in the Kremlin, and in the presence of the country’s political elite, Putin has taken a new step in his offensive on Ukraineignoring the warnings of Western governments and the UN, which question the legal validity of this annexation.

The Russian president said that the inhabitants of the annexed Ukrainian regions will be “our citizens forever”.

“The inhabitants of Luhansk y Donetsk, Kherson y Zaporizhzhia they become our citizens forever,” Putin told the country’s political elite. “The people voted for our common future,” he added.

“Today we signed an agreement on the integration” of these regions to Russia, Putin declared before members of the government, deputies and senators and other representatives of the Russian state.

The president has gone back to the Soviet era and has appealed to tradition to defend that, outside of Russia, there are those who want to “return to their historical homeland.”

Nevertheless, Putin assured that his country “does not aspire” to restore the Soviet Union, despite the offensive in Ukraine and the annexation of the four regions. “The USSR disappeared, the past cannot be brought back. And Russia has no need for that today, we do not aspire to that,” Putin said during a speech in the Kremlin.

(With information from Europe Press)

