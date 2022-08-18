The US warned that China’s military coercion of Taiwan put the region at “the risk of a miscalculation.”

Amphibious armored vehicles under the Eastern Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) take part in an assault wave formation training exercise (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

The United States believes that “China will intensify its military, diplomatic and economic coercion on Taiwan,” its top diplomat for East Asia said Thursday. Daniel Kritenbrinkduring a conference call.

“Although our policy has not changed, what has changed is the increasing coercion of BeijingKritenbrink stated.

The Chinese military conducted air and sea military exercises for several days in the Taiwan Strait, in response to the visit to Taipei by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

“These actions are part of an intensified pressure campaign to intimidate and pressure Taiwan and undermine its resistance.Kritenbrink added.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink

Washington announced this Thursday that it will start a commercial dialogue with Taiwan, in a show of support for the island in the face of Chinese maneuvers, despite the fact that it does not have formal relations with Taipei.

The diplomat assured that the pressure on the Taiwanese government will continue in the coming “weeks and months”.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion from China, which considers the island as part of its territory and has said it will one day retake it.

“China’s words and actions are deeply destabilizing. They risk causing a miscalculation and threaten stability in the Taiwan StraitKritenbrink added.

Nancy Pelosi greets during her visit to Taiwan with local legislator Tsai Chi-chang (REUTERS / Ann Wang / File)

The diplomat accused Beijing of using the visit of Hairy as a pretext for military exercises and announced that Washington will respond with “calm but determined steps” to keep the Taiwan Strait open and in peace.

Last Tuesday, the Vice Admiral of the United States Seventh Fleet, Karl ThomasHe accused Beijing of its military maneuvers and said that it is irresponsible to launch missiles in international waters, where sea routes and free navigation operate.

The China’s decision to fire missiles around Taiwan needs to be answered as ‘irresponsible’he claimed.

“It is very important that we respond to this type of actionsaid Vice Admiral Thomas, to reporters in Singapore. “If we allow this to happen and do not respond, this will be the norm after”, he indicated.

US 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Karl Thomas

“If you don’t challenge it (…) all at once, it may end up like the islands in the South China Sea that have become military outposts” of Beijing, said. “Currently they are full-fledged military outposts, with missiles, large landing strips, hangars, radars, listening posts,” he warned.

The Seventh Fleet is based in Japan and is an essential element of the US naval presence in the Pacific.

The tension in the area has escalated with the visit to Taiwan of the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, which angered Beijing.

Although de facto separate since 1949, China regards the island as part of its territory and has vowed to one day unify it, by force if necessary.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

A US commander asked to respond to China’s fire around Taiwan: “If we do not respond, then it will be the norm”

Canadian parliamentarians will visit Taiwan to express their support for the island’s democracy

Multinationals evaluate closing their operations in China due to the growing fear of an invasion of Taiwan