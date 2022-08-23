The US warned that it could strengthen sanctions against Venezuela if Maduro does not negotiate in good faith with the opposition

In the image, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. EFE/Rayner Peña/File



The government of The United States warned on Monday that it could strengthen its sanctions against the Maduro regime if the Venezuelan dictator does not negotiate in good faith with the opposition in the talks. that began in August 2021 in Mexico and could resume in the coming days after being suspended by decision of the ruling party.

“For a long time we have made it clear that we would review our sanctions policies in response to steps that would be constructive if progress was made by the Maduro regime and the Venezuelan parties significant in the negotiations led by Venezuela in Mexico”, said the State Department spokesman, Ned c, at a press conference. “ At the same time, we have also made it clear that we will review our sanctions posture in the event that the Maduro regime, on the other hand, fails to negotiate in good faith or honor those commitments.”

The US State Department also stated that The system of sanctions that it imposed since 2019 against the Chavista dictatorship remains in place.

“The sanctions against the Maduro regime are still in force”Price said.

The negotiation process between the Chavista regime and the opposition in Mexico continues without a resumption date, despite the fact that on May 17 the heads of both delegations announced on social networks that they had held in Caracas a work meeting “for future plans” y “in the rescue of the spirit of Mexico”.

The negotiation between the parties, which began in August 2021, was paralyzed 2 months later, due to a decision by the Venezuelan dictatorship in protest sign for the extradition to the United States of Alex Saab, alleged figurehead of Maduro. More recently, the regime conditioned the resumption of the talks to the return of the Venezuelan-Iranian plane retained in Argentina since last June for links to terrorism.

Price also referred to the possibility that the US company Citgo Petroleum import crude from Venezuela again if it receives the go-ahead from the US government amid reports that the Treasury Department has already approved its license. The official did not confirm this possibility, but stressed that the sanctions “They will remain in place until there is demonstrable progress toward meeting the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people.”

“If the Maduro regime does not follow through on its promise to negotiate in good faith, we also have the potential to calibrate those sanctions in another direction.”he reiterated.

State Department spokesman Ned Price (Manuel Balce Ceneta/REUTERS/file)

Price also spoke about the risk for Americans to travel to Venezuela after the detention of several of its citizens, who according to the White House are under a wrongful detention.

Among the detainees there five former executives of the oil company Citgoaccused of alleged corruption charges, as well as two former Marines who were arrested in 2020.

“The Maduro regime continues to illegally and unjustly hold several US citizens. It has been a matter of priority for the United States to seek to secure the release of all of them. Of course, one of them came home in the last few months, and since then we have continued to do everything we can to secure his release.” Price said.

Given the possibility raised by some analysts that the United States could exchange some of those prisoners for Alex Saab or to nephews of Madurowho are serving sentences in the United States, Price said the government will apply the same criteria used in cases of Paul Whelan y Brittney Grinertwo Americans detained in Russia.

“It doesn’t do their cases, their prospects for early release, any good if we were to talk about them publicly.”Price said. “I can assure you that we are working on these cases as a matter of the highest priority. Our Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstenshas made a couple of trips to Venezuela to work on these cases, and we will continue to do so quietly in an effort to make progress.”

Price also spoke of the risk for US citizens of traveling to Venezuelaafter at the end of July the State Department designated the Caribbean country as a destination in which its citizens who can be detained “unjustly”.

