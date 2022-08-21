The US warned that Russia tries to circumvent international sanctions through Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

US Under Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo told Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were trying to use the country to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukrainereported this Saturday the portfolio.

In a phone call, officials also discussed ongoing efforts to apply and enforce sanctions against Russiaadded the statement.

In its own reading of the call, the Turkish Finance Ministry said that Elitas had underlined Ankara’s deep economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine, but also assured Adeyemo that no sanctions violation would be allowed.

“Elitas confirmed that Turkey’s position has not changed regarding the current processes and sanctions, but also that it would not allow the violation of sanctions by any institution or person,” the purse said.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday expressed strong support for Ukraine, invaded by Russia, and expressed his concern about the situation at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

“While we continue our efforts to find a solution [al conflicto], we stand by our ukrainian friends”, Erdogan said after meeting in Lviv (western Ukraine) with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelensky.

The Turkish president expressed his concern about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (southern Ukraine), taken by Russian troops since March and the target of bombing of which Russia and Ukraine accuse each other.

“ We are worried. We don’t want another Chernobyl ”, he stated, referring to the accident at that Ukrainian plant, the worst in civil nuclear history, which occurred in 1986 when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

Erdogan’s visit to Ukraine comes two weeks after his meeting in Sochi (southern Russia) with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

MORE FINANCIAL AID

The Pentagon announced on Friday a new package of 775 million dollars in defense equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, which includes Himars missiles, artillery and mine clearance systems.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has a constant flow of ammunition to meet its needs, and that is what we are doing with this package.a senior US defense official told reporters, the news agency reported. AFP.

On August 1, it had announced a weapons package that included ammunition such as rocket launchers and artillery cannons. That package -of 550 million dollars- consisted of “more ammunition for the Advanced High Mobility Rocket Systems, also known as Himars, as well as ammunition” for the artillery, expressed at the time the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

