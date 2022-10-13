The US will maintain its policy of sanctions against the Maduro dictatorship if it does not see changes in Venezuela

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State (REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)

The United States will continue with its policy of harsh sanctions against the Venezuelan regime while the dictator Nicholas Maduro does not start concrete actions of changes towards a true democracy, advanced this Wednesday the US Secretary of State, Antony Blink.

The statements by the head of US diplomacy took place less than two weeks after Venezuela released seven US prisoners in exchange for Washington releasing two nephews of Cilia FlowersMaduro’s wife, who were detained for two years for drug trafficking convictions.

The prisoner swap represented a rare setback in hostilities between the two countries, after months of diplomatic negotiations.

The president’s administration Joe Biden continued with the policy implemented by the previous government of the Republican president Donald Trumpsanctioning the Venezuelan oil sector and officials related to Maduro.

Following the prisoner swap, some analysts thought space could be created for sanctions to be relaxed, but Blinken said a policy review would only be possible if Maduro advances in a dialogue with the Venezuelan political opposition to call free elections and transparent.

“Our policy has not changed and we will continue to implement it”, expressed the US Secretary of State at a round table with a handful of Hispanic journalists. “What we are looking for is for the (Maduro) regime to genuinely return to dialogue and, ultimately, to negotiate” in Mexico with the opposition to “agree on free and fair elections in 2024,” he said.

The US freed Maduro’s narco-nephews in exchange for the release of seven Americans who were arbitrarily detained in Venezuela

He also explained that the sanctions could be reviewed and, if necessary, recalibrated if more repressioninstead of progress.

The United States pointed out last week that the decision to release two nephews of the Venezuelan dictator’s wife in exchange for seven Americans was “difficult” and “painful” after a “hard” negotiation process between the parties to achieve the release of their prisoners. nationals.

“It is our duty to ensure the safety of American citizens, so we will continue to work tirelessly to bring home other Americans taken hostage and wrongfully detained abroad,” a senior US official told a news conference.

Five of these Americans are former directors of the oil company Citgo Tomeu Vadell, José Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and José Pereirawho were arrested in November 2017. Citgo, a subsidiary of the state-owned PDVSA, is controlled by the self-proclaimed president in charge of Venezuela, the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

was also released Matthew Heatha former marine from Tennessee arrested in 2020 in Venezuela for alleged weapons-related offenses, while Osman Khanoriginally from Florida, was arrested in January for illegally entering the country from Colombia.

The two released by Washington, in “direct” negotiations between the two countries, are Franqui Flores and Efrain Antonio Campo Floressentenced to 18 years in prison in the United States, of which they have served seven.

The US wants the dictator Maduro to resume negotiations with the Venezuelan opposition in Mexico (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

For its part, last week the newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that the US government is preparing an adjustment in the sanctions imposed on the Maduro regime, with the intention of allowing Chevron Corp to resume its operations in the Caribbean country.

According to that medium, the measure could pave the way for a possible reopening of the US and European markets to Venezuelan oil exports.

The outlet notes that “in exchange for significant relief from sanctions,” The Caracas dictator will resume talks suspended last year with the Venezuelan opposition in which the conditions necessary to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024 were discussed.

“The United States, the Venezuelan government and some Venezuelan opposition figures have also reached an agreement that would release hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan state funds frozen in US banks to pay for imports of food, medicine and equipment for the ailing network. electrical power in the country and municipal water systems,” the text states.

(With information from AP and Europa Press)

