The US will not admit new concessions in the negotiations of the new nuclear agreement with Iran

senior officials of USA they assured the Israeli portal Walla News what The new nuclear deal with Iran is not expected to happen immediately because the Administration Joe Biden will not accept new concessions in the framework of the negotiations.

The White House sent a reassuring message to Israel on the status of negotiations on the possible nuclear pact, however, Israeli officials contacted by the news portal say there is concern. “We are not calm,” says an official. “On the contrary, we are very concerned,” he added.

The concern of Jerusalem has increased dramatically since direct negotiations between the European Union and Iran resumed. This situation has caused “unusual frictions” with Washingtonensures Walla.

However, officials have stressed that the Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid has no intention of running a public campaign against Biden. “Our policy is not to provoke a public dispute with the United States,” an official has indicated. “We will not ruin relations with the Biden administration as (Benjamin) Netanyahu did with (Barack) Obama,” they have assured.

These comments have been made after a senior US official confirmed to the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel‘ that Tehran has abandoned its claimed “red line” which was a conflict in the nuclear deal negotiations.

Iran would not have demanded — at this point in the negotiations — that the United States eliminate the Revolutionary Guard Corps Iranian (CRGI) from the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations what does he have Biden State Department. It would also have abandoned the requests for exclusion from the list of companies linked to the CRGI.

According to the official, Tehran “rules out” these demands from “the current version of the text.” “So, if we are closer to an agreement, that is why,” he assured.

On Monday, the Iranian government sent its response to Borrell’s proposal, showing optimism about the options for the agreement to materialize. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hosein Amirabdolahian, had explained that he saw a rapprochement “in the coming days” as feasible “if the United States shows a realistic approach and flexibility.”

AWAITING REPLY

The United States confirmed on Tuesday that it had already received Iran’s response to the European Union’s (EU) proposal. to save the 2015 nuclear pact and that it is evaluating it with its European partners.

Iran nuclear deal remains unresolved



“We have already received Iran’s comment through the EU and we are studying them. We are sharing our vision with the EU,” a US State Department spokesman told reporters.

Iran negotiates with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and, indirectly, with the United States the restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was abandoned in 2018 by the then American president, Donald Trump.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, presented in the last round of talks held in Vienna between August 4 and 8 a new proposal to close the agreement, which he defined as the “final text”.

(With information from Europe Press)

