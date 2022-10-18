The US will sanction companies and countries that collaborate with Iran’s kamikaze drone program used in Ukraine (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

The United States warned this Monday that it will take measures against companies and countries that cooperate with Iran’s drone program after Russia used drones imported from the Islamic nation to attack Ukraineincluding the capital, Kiev.

“Anyone doing business with Iran that may have any link to the development of drones or ballistic missiles, or the flow of weapons from Iran to Russia should exercise extreme caution and act diligently: The United States will not hesitate to resort to sanctions or take action against the perpetrators”, the State Department spokesman told reporters, Vedant Patel.

“Russia’s deepening alliance with Iran is something that the whole world … frankly should see as a huge threat,” he added.

Ukrainian officials said the attacks killed four people in kyiv, including an expectant couple, and left hundreds of cities and towns without power, just as the country prepares for winter.

Russia launched Iranian drones over kyiv on Monday morning REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The United States Secretary of State, Antony BlinkHe said the drone strikes demonstrate the need to provide Ukraine with “everything possible” as its forces gain ground against the Russians.

The Russians are “attacking critical infrastructure like power plants and hospitalsthe things that people need in their daily lives that are not military targets,” Blinken told reporters at Stanford University in California.

“It is a sign of Russia’s growing desperation, but it is also a sign of the level to which they will stoop and that we have seen repeatedly when it comes to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he warned.

In this regard, Patel said from Washington that he believes that Iranian drone shipment violated a UN Security Council resolution which restricted the export of weapons from Tehran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Josh Edelson/Pool via REUTERS

Citing data previously released by US intelligence services, Patel explained that some of the Iranian drones sold to Russia have failed.

The acquisition of the devices shows the “enormous pressure” that Russia faces for its losses in Ukraine and so on. Moscow “is forced” to turn to “unreliable” countries like Iran to obtain supplies and equipment, he said.

Other US officials have previously claimed that Russia, historically a huge arms exporter, is also turning to North Korea over China’s refusal to provide assistance.

