The useless celebration of a coach and a referee who finished the match early: the unusual end of an Africa Cup match

*The best plays of Equatorial Guinea’s victory against Sierra Leone

An unusual match closed the Group E from Africa Cup of Nations. Is that on the third date of the area Equatorial Guinea Y Sierra Leone faces were seen in a duel that defined the passages for the round of 16 of the continental competition.

the goal of Pablo Ganet Comitre put the cast that leads Obiang Bicogo in advantage, but in the absence of 5 minutes the Sierra Leonean team had the ideal opportunity to match the actions and dream of the ticket to the next stage. A clear penalty sanctioned by the referee Eid Mansour aroused the coach’s euphoria Keister, who celebrated the chance of conquest before the execution.

The run with the strategist’s clenched fist represented one of the maxims that should never be done in football: celebrate before time. From the twelve steps In Kamara could not with the resistance of Jesus Owono Ngua Akeng and the goalkeeper showed off with an extraordinary maneuver to maintain the victory of his team.

As if something was missing from the striking closing of the show, when Eid Mansour added 3 minutes after regulation time, the judge decided to lower the curtain when there was an offensive free kick in favor of Equatorial Guinea. However, as the time had not expired, the VAR assistants called the referee to restart the fight, which lasted until the sixth minute of injury time. By that time there were no more actions on the field of play and Sierra Leone regretted his premature dismissal in the initial phase.

*The confusing end of the encounter

For its part, Algeria, defending champions, was also eliminated in the group stage after losing 3 a 1 in view of Ivory Coast in the same key that was disputed in Duala.

The Algerians were on the ropes, as they necessarily needed a victory to continue in the tournament, after drawing on the first day against Sierra Leone (0-0) and the defeat suffered on the second day against Equatorial Guinea (1-0).

Algeria therefore ended with just one point in your group, and his last position in the group marked the failure of the last champion. Ivory Coast, with 7 points, finished as the leader of the zone and will have as a rival in the round of 16 Egypt from Mohamed Salah, ranked second in Group D.

For Algeria the experience is repeated 1992, when they were eliminated in the first stage in the edition that he organized Senegal, two years after being the champions of the continental event. After this huge disappointment, the Algerian team will try to make up for it in March at the playoffs access to the World Cup in Qatar.

KEEP READING

Africa Cup: the blooper of the Ivory Coast goalkeeper that allowed Sierra Leone to equalize at the last minute

The truth behind the scandal: why the Tunisian-Mali referee ended the African Cup match early

Scandal in the African Cup: the Tunisian-Mali referee ended it twice before time and a team did not want to play again